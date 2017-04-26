Sons of the American Legion host party for OVH residents

A total of 31 volunteers, including Sons, American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members, along with their relatives and friends, made the trip to OVH from the 10 counties in the Fifth District to thank and honor the residents for their service.

At the beginning of this year's event, the Fifth District Sons of the American Legion delivered a pinball machine to OVH for the use of the residents. The machine was purchased with SAL funds that had been donated from members and squadrons in the district during the past year.