Gas leak closes Ohio 60

• Updated Yesterday at 5:02 PM

(UPDATED at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017) Ohio 60 between Butler and Carter roads in Florence Township has been reopened, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office reported.

* * *

State Route 60 between Butler and Carter roads in Florence Township is currently closed due to a gas leak.

No further information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.

