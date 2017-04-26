Local Gas leak closes Ohio 60 • Updated Yesterday at 5:02 PM (UPDATED at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017) Ohio 60 between Butler and Carter roads in Florence Township has been reopened, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office reported. * * * State Route 60 between Butler and Carter roads in Florence Township is currently closed due to a gas leak. No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.