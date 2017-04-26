Community gathering is happening right now

If you are in Monroeville this morning, stop by at LynMarie’s Coffee on Main and visit with Norwalk Reflector Managing Editor Joe Centers and Staff Writer Zoe Greszler.

We also have a brief survey you can fill out. All questions, concerns, complaints — and even praises — are welcome.

And we’ll even buy you a cup of coffee.

The Norwalk Reflector is hosting its first community gathering at 10 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Monroeville.

This is the first of many community gatherings the Norwalk Reflector is planning around Huron County, Milan and Berlin Heights.

The goal is to gather information so we can improve your community newspaper.