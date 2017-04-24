Imagine Norwalk is back — under new leadership

Those are the words of Doug Berry, owner of Berry’s restaurant, who also said there will be a few changes to this year’s downtown community event featuring live music and vendors.

Berry said this year, instead of Chris Castle or the Jaycees who both previously oversaw the events, Norwalk Arts Council (AAC) will oversee its six events.

The kickoff will be June 9.

“This year it's headed by local businesses under the guise of Nowalk Arts Council,” Berry said.

He added they are hoping to get more businesses and groups to join in the planning process.

Any who are interested in taking part of the Imagine Norwalk plans can email Doug and Lynn Berry at ​norwalkaac@gmail.com.