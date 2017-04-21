Linda Smith has done it all in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Linda Smith is one of four people who will be inducted into the Monroeville Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Smith, an alumna and community member, is among the ninth annual class of inductees. The others are Ken Schafer, alumnus, community member; George Schild, alumnus and community member; and Lt. Col. Dean Failor, alumnus.

The ceremony will take place Saturday in the school cafeteria. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6. Tickets are on sale in the high school athletic office for $15 a person. The evening will consist of dinner and the induction ceremony.

Smith was born March 24, 1945, in Tekoa, Wash., to James P. and Bernice Fitzgerald. She has two brothers, Jim and Terry; and three sisters, Kathy, Theresa and Marcia. Her family moved to Ohio in 1950, primarily because of the opportunity for work for her dad. She is married to Norm Smith. Their son Rick Heck is married to Chas and they have two children.

Linda Smith attended St. Joseph Catholic School through eighth grade, graduating in 1959. She then attended Monroeville High School.

At Monroeville, she was a four-year member of band, choir, Future Homemakers of America and Girls Recreation Association. Her junior year she was the delegate to Buckeye Girls State. Smith served on the yearbook staff and had a role in the class play both her junior and senior year. She was a member of the National Honor Society, received the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Award and received The Best All-Round Girl Award. She served as president of the junior class, Future Homemakers of America and was president of student council her senior year.

Smith graduated fifth in the class of 1963. She attended Sienna Heights College in Adrian, Mich., for two years. Her sophomore year she served as class president.

In 1966, the Rev. George Schmidt, the pastor at St. Joseph Church in Monroeville, approached her about teaching third grade. In those years, teachers could begin teaching before they graduated from college if they applied for a cadet certificate. Smith agreed and thus began her teaching career. She taught during the day, then worked nights and summers to finish her degree, graduating with a bachelor’s of science in education from Bowling Green State University.

Smith went on to teach at Monroeville Elementary School for many years. While there she served as president of the negotiating committee of the Monroeville Teachers Association. She also taught at Greenview North in Jamestown, Ohio, and several years at St. Paul Elementary School in Norwalk. She then moved to the administrative side of education, returning to St. Joseph, where she became the first lay principal and served in that capacity for five years before retiring in 2011.

Coming out of retirement Smith became the principal at St. Peter Catholic School in Huron and remained there for eight years until she retired for good. At both schools, she was instrumental in introducing the annual fund drive which garnered $80,000 per year for the school.

Over the years she has been active in other areas. At St. Joseph Catholic Church she has been chairman of the RCIA process, served on the endowment board, for 15 years, has co-chaired the carry-out at the church festival, works at funeral dinners and serves as a Eucharistic minister. Smith was a 15-year member of the Monroeville Library board of trustees, serving as secretary for three years and as president six years. She is an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Zeta Chapter and the Huron County Retired Teachers.

In the spring of 2014, Ken Leber approached her about leading a committee to raise $1 million for the Monroeville Athletic Complex (MAC) to match a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor. She became the chairman of the finance committee and they reached their goal plus an additional $400,000.00. Smith found herself working with some of her former students from the first class she taught in 1966. She admits she is proud to have been a part of this effort. It really put the spotlight on Monroeville’s “step-up and do what needs doing” attitude.

Linda and Norm live outside Monroeville on a farm. She prefers to be outdoors gardening and taking care of the lawn. Though they don’t travel much anymore, she and Norm always have been avid Amtrak travelers, loving the camaraderie that takes place among train travelers and the “sit back and let someone else do the driving” benefit. She does admit, though, that one should never be in a rush when traveling Amtrak as they are notoriously off schedule much of the time.