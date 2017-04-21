Community gathering Wednesday in Monroeville

The Norwalk Reflector is hosting its first community gathering at 10 a.m. Wednesday at LynMarie’s Coffee on Main in downtown Monroeville.

Come out and let us know what you like, don’t like and what you expect from your community newspaper.

And we’ll even buy you a cup of coffee.

Stop in and say hi. We will have a brief survey you can fill out to help us give you a better product.

All questions, concerns, complaints — and even praises — are welcome.

We hope to see you Wednesday.

This will be the first of many community gatherings we are planning around Huron County, Milan and Berlin Heights.

If you would like to host an event give me a call at 419-668-3771 ext. 1234.