Norwalk community mourning 'quite a gal'

“She was bubbly,” said son Dave Smith, of Norwalk. “She was always joking around. Always laughing and smiling and having a good time. She enjoyed being with her friends and having a good time. She was pretty jovial. She was quite the gal and had a lot of friends that think the world of her, like we did.”

Her son said his mother was always “very active” with her community, a source of pride for her.

She,who was born June 12, 1929, was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts USA and was a 45-year volunteer for Erie Shores Girl Scout Council. For 25 years she was a driving force behind Norwalk’s Girl Scout Day Camp. Smith was a recipient of the Thanks Badge, which is the highest award in Girl Scouting. According to the organization’s website, the award is given for “the outstanding service performed by the nominee resulted in outcomes that benefited the total council or the entire Girl Scout organization, and is so significantly above and beyond the call of duty that no other award would be appropriate.”

“I know she was involved in the Girl Scouts for about 50 years,” her son said. “She was a Girl Scout leader and service unit director and has been involved and made lot of contributions to the organization over the years.

“She started as a leader, then went on to become a director where she trained other leaders. She still has a green vest with dozens of patches from different accomplishments she had. They have day camp things that she helped a lot with.”

Besides scouting, Elizabeth Smith helped a lot with Meals on Wheels.

She volunteered for the United Fund, Salvation Army soup kitchen, participated in crop walk, visited shut-ins at nursing homes, was an MDA Volunteer and a member of Huron County Democratic Party and a poll worker. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and served on parish council, renovation committee, finance council, funeral luncheons and parish festival committees, office aide at St. Mary's, former Eucharistic minister and liaison for the Toledo Diocesan Association for the parish.

Smith said his mother loved to travel and did so regularly.

“She got a around to a lot of different places,” he said.

“She went to Europe a lot of different times, the Caribbean, she went to Alaska. Her favorite trip was to British Columbia. She took a helicopter up to a mountain there and then the helicopter dropped them off at the top of the mountain so she could hike around the top of it. She always enjoyed being outside; she always enjoyed the outdoors. She said it’s pretty breathtaking up there and said She’d try it again if she could.”

Smith described her as “outgoing.”

“She loved white water rafting,” he said. “She was was still white water rafting into her 60s.”

Other trips included an Orient Express trip from Vienna to Paris, with an entire tour of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton.

“Liz is smiling now, not to be living during the Trump Presidency,” her obituary said.

“She helped with the Democratic party and worked at the polls,” Dave Smith said.

“She always thought (Trump) was an idiot. She just couldn’t believe that the people in this country would elect him president. I guess she was always joking and carrying on — she’d been ready to go for a couple of years after she had a few health problems that were taking their toll on her. She was always joking around, saying ‘At least I won’t have to live through (him being president).’ She didn’t make a real big deal out of it. She was joking but she did believe it.”