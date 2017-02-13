Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years selling cookies with National Cookie Weekend

This February, Girl Scouts of North East Ohio (GSNEO) along with councils across the country will participate in National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Feb. 24 to 26, 2017, by celebrating all the fun, experiences, and excitement around being a Girl Scout and participating in the cookie program, which teaches five essential skills: Decision making, goal setting, people skills, money management, and business ethics. National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend gives girls the opportunity to talk about their goals and showcase their cookie selling abilities through in-person sales and digital sales throughout Northeast Ohio.

Each year, customers gratify their sweet tooth by placing orders for favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils. However, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first known sale of Girl Scout Cookies, the new S’mores cookie is bound to satisfy those who appreciate the longtime campfire tradition.

While loyal Girl Scout Cookie customers anxiously await their return each year, few understand where the money actually ends up. To better explain how exceptional the impact of the sale is each year, here are a couple of examples of Girl Scouts taking charge, making a difference in many lives all thanks to the sales of the famous cookies.

According to MacKenzie Cameron, a member of Daisy Troop 70938, the experience of selling cookies has allowed her to feel more comfortable when approaching potential customers. It’s those kinds of skills that has helped Girl Scouts better prepare themselves for the world ahead.

Each cookie season, troops decide how they will allocate their potential earnings by way of investing in their communities — by projects and enrichment experiences — or even travel opportunities to learn new and exciting things. It’s a win-win! That’s because 100 percent of the net revenue stays with the local council, so customers who purchase Girl Scout Cookies are making a significant investment within their community.

With all of that in mind, we would love to collaborate with you to develop an exciting, engaging story that can tie in seamlessly to National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2017, highlighting what many of our standout local Girl Scouts do with the earnings from their cookie sales. Should you be interested, I would be happy to facilitate interviews with both the girls and volunteers.

To find out where you can purchase Girl Scout Cookies in your area during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2017, be sure to visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or head to the app store on your Smartphone, and install the official Girl Scout cookie finder app. For information about the Girl Scouts of North East Ohio, visit www.gsneo.org. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 330-983-0363.