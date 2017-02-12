Raise your hand if Dr. Kasten delivered you — or your children

That’s right; the Norwalk doctor is delivering the second generation of his patients.

But it doesn’t faze him. In fact, Kasten, 58, intends to keep going.

“Many more years to come,” he said.

After all, there are often repeat customers in the baby-delivering business.

“They come back pregnant; it’s return business,” Kasten said with a laugh.

The Ohio State University alumni magazine will feature Kasten’s astounding feat of having delivered about 12,000 babies in his career.

“I’ve done more than 10,000 in Norwalk,” said the doctor, who has practiced in the Maple City since 1986. “I can’t go anywhere in Norwalk without someone saying, ‘Here’s the one you delivered.’”

On Thursday, Jo McCulty, marketing photographer for the OSU alumni magazine, snapped pictures of Kasten with several dozen Norwalk Middle Schools students who were his patients.

“They recognized me,” he said. “They’re doing good. They’re smiling.”

Seventh-graders Kassidy Hughes and Lexi Andrews said it was “so cool” and “amazing” to know Kasten not only delivered both of them — but nearly 10,000 other babies in Norwalk. But the 12-year-old girls had even bigger smiles when they learned their picture would be in an OSU publication.

McCulty rarely photographs such large group shots, but said the key is proper lighting.

“You kinda want to be able to see everybody,” she added. “The idea (of the article) is if you ask any class here if they’ve been delivered by Dr. Kasten, you will have many students raise their hands.”

Kasten, who grew up in Cleveland, attended the OSU medical school — in three years to earn his four-year degree. His residency was at the Indiana University Medical Center.

Pat Martin, who was vice president of Fisher-Titus Medical Center at the time, recruited Kasten to practice in Norwalk.

“1982 was when I became a physician,” Kasten said.

“Most obstetricians average 140 to 150 (baby deliveries) a year, but I average 350 deliveries per year,” he said. “Here, I’ve done seven a day (at times).

“It’s all good. Every day is a new experience and a new miracle,” Kasten said.