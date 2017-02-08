The 79-year-old former Norwalk man passed away Tuesday at a Sandusky nursing home.

In April, visiting common pleas Judge Thomas Pokorny set aside Parsons’ murder conviction in the Feb. 12, 1981 slaying of his 41-year-old wife, Barbara.

One of the couple’s daughters, Debra O’Donnell, refused to be interviewed by the Reflector after the judge’s decision, but her sister, Sherry, told The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer “finally, it’s over.”

“He was accused of something he didn’t do. The wrong has finally been corrected. Now, we just want to be together in the remaining time that he has,” the daughter said.

Barbara Parsons died in the bedroom of their Sycamore Drive home after someone wielding a large, heavy object beat her 15 times in the head. Jim Parsons had claimed he was away from his home that day, working at his auto repair business.

“I don’t believe he did it. I don’t think he confessed to it,” said Stan Obrenovich, a lifelong friend of Parsons. “He lived down the street.”

Despite the conviction being overturned, Parsons remained indicted on murder — a charge handed down originally by a Huron County grand jury in 1993. After Pokorny’s decision, the case went through a series of appeals.

In 1993, the Norwalk Police Department arrested Parsons and accused him of killing his wife. The murder charge was filed after authorities resubmitted evidence to state crime analysts, which later was linked to Parsons. In March, his defense attorneys presented evidence to Pokorny in an attempt to prove a crime lab scientist’s “controversial behavior” and the processing of the murder weapon was grounds for overturning the conviction and getting a new trial.

The morning the victim was killed, Obrenovich had coffee with Parsons at Dan’s Coffee Corner about 7 a.m., calling it the “same normal routine.”

Parsons spent 23 years in prison.

In April when his conviction was overturned, Parsons was released from custody and transferred to a nursing home. The defendant’s attorney at time, Donald Castor, said Parsons was in poor health, had “terminal cancer” plus congestive heart failure and was in the early stages of dementia.

“He’s been in and out of the hospice unit of the prison,” Castor said in April. “He’s not a threat to the community.”

Obrenovich and Norman Ott, another lifelong friend of Parsons, regularly visited their friend in prison. Ott couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

“I sent him money for stuff he could buy,” Obrenovich said. “(Ott) visited him at the prison all the time … probably a couple times a week.”

Obrenovich visited Parsons in the nursing home before his death. He said his friend recently had a heart attack, was brought to the hospital and was given hearing aids.

“He was OK. He was pretty good,” Obrenovich said. “He said the food was pretty lousy.

“Jim had a birthday a few days ago. He was 79 like me,” he added.

One of Parsons’ daughters who lives in Norwalk came to the area to be with her father for his birthday.

“She took Jim all around Sandusky. The next day she took him to Norwalk — the raceway, everywhere,” Obrenovich said. “That was the best thing for him. I know he enjoyed it.”