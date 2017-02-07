21 cars race at Awana Grand Prix

One father, Zach Pippert, also brought a car and raced it against the fastest cars, but was out-done by third grader, Sophia Thomas’ Lightning McQueen car.

Awana is a mid-week youth program designed for children who are 4 years old through sixth grade. They meet right after school at Collins United Methodist Church during the school year.

Each Wednesday, they are greeted with a warm light meal. Afterward they head off for: Council time where they learn a Bible story or life principle, high- energy games using the Awana circle, and handbook time where they memorize Bible verses and learn what they mean for lives today.

Each winter the Awana Grand Prix, a fun, family event, is held. Families take a car kit and fashion it into a racer or a creatively-designed car. Garage Night is offered to help families who don’t have power tools to cut the 8 x 5 x 2 -inch wood block into the sleek shape of a racer. Various colors of paint are also available.

This year the Best Design awards went to: Secrett Wilson’s “Paw Patrol” in the Cubby group (4-5 year olds), Leah Libertowski’s “The Sneaky Clothespin” in the Sparks (grades one and two), Annelise Skirkanich’s “Rotten Banana” in the T&T group (grades three and four) and Travis Wilsons’ “Flash” in the new Ultimate Challenge group (grades five and six). Wilson also won the best design over-all.

The fastest car trophies were awarded to: Alaina Neal’s “Fire” of the Cubby group, Jesse Johannsen’s “The Killer” of the Sparks, Thomas’ “Lightning McQueen” of the T&T group and Harmony Peterson’s “Baldie” of the Ultimate Challenge group. Thomas also was the fastest over-all!

After the races were completed, a chili cook-off was held. Everyone voted for their favorite. Placing in third place was Amanda Houtchings, Erin Johannsen in second and Pat Vogt earned the best chili award.

Collins United Methodist Church is located at 4290 Hartland Center Road in Collins. West Hartland United Methodist Church, 1401 Zenobia Road near Norwalk is part of the two-church charge and share the Rev. D. Josh Arrington as their pastor. The church office phone is 419-668-6203.