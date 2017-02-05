NMS student creates new crossing guard shack

And when they’re taking a break, the guards can get off their feet since there is a seat inside the shelter.

A new shack was delivered Monday to the intersection of Pleasant and Main streets. The previous one destroyed as the result of a car accident a few years ago.

Ortner, 14, is a Life Scout in Troop 208, which is based out of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Norwalk Middle School student designed and help build the shack while working toward his Eagle Scout status.

“He’s the senior patrol leader. He leads the scout meetings,” said Ortner’s father, Aaron, a leader in Troop 208.

The younger Ortner has been in the scouting program since the first grade.

“I’m just proud of my son for all the hard work he’s done the the last six or seven years,” his father said.

NMS students Jackson Cain, Ethan Schmenk and Lochlyn Ramsey helped Ortner build the shack. Construction took about 25 hours over three days.

The process to find the donated materials and funding took about two months. Ortner said he designed his shack based on the one at the intersection of League Street and Whittlesey Avenue, but added a seat and changed the roof and entryway slightly.

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said he has received multiple requests and questions about a new crossing-guard shack near Pleasant Elementary.

“We didn’t have one here for quite a while,” he added.

Shirley Prater is in her first year as a school crossing guard. She works from 8 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. every school day.

“I like the hours and I like the kids. I have a good relationship with the kids,” Prater said. “Sometimes it’s fun.”

She said the new shack does a good job protecting her from the wind, rain and snow.

“I like the seat,” Prater said. “I’m very proud of Douglas for doing this.”