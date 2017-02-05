Deep Roots of Hope provides free veggies to cancer-stricken families

Also, the Norwalk woman who has breast cancer said it has saved her money while buying groceries.

“To eat healthy is expensive,” Ebner said. “I think it opened our eyes to new vegetables. … That was kind of fun.”

Deep Roots of Hope is the brain-child of Milan resident Holly Weilnau. According to its website, the rural Milan farm “provides a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program to local consumers wanting to purchase fresh, high-quality, seasonal foods direct from the farm” and was founded as “to support and sustain families by providing CSAs at no cost to those affected by cancer.”

The non-profit organization has had its 5013c designation for the last six months. Three years ago, Weilnau started Deep Roots, which became incorporated in September 2015.

Deep Roots provided vegetables for four families last year.

“We’re hoping to go toward Toledo,” said Weilnau, who hopes to serve six to eight families this year.

Weilnau was raised in Monroeville, where she is in her first year as the Spanish moderator for the school district.

“My husband and I started our farm off a half-acre, a garden,” she said.

J.H. Weilnau Farms now covers 12 acres. Holly Weilnau said Deep Roots for Hope prides itself on gathering food from its organic-practice farm, which means there are no pesticides, herbicides or synthetic fertilizers used.

“Organic certified is very hard to obtain,” she added.

The Weilnaus have three children: AJ, 9; Payton 7; and Jonathan, 5.

“My goal is to show them that one person’s idea can make a difference in the lives of many,” their mother said.

Weilnau was asked why helping cancer patients is close to her heart.

“It’s always been a soft spot for me,” she said. “My grandpa was diagnosed when I was 15. Since I was 15 cancer has changed me forever and my family because we lost him shortly after he was diagnosed.”

Ebner has been using food from Deep Roots since the summer. She found out about the program through her friendship with board member Candi Kinn, a neighbor of Ebner’s father-in-law.

“She said, ‘I want to tell you about what we’ve got going on,’” said Ebner.

The Norwalk woman has been getting recipes from Weilnau so she could use the vegetables in a variety of ways.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer Nov. 30, 2015,” said Ebner, who remains in treatment. “My cancer is considered very aggressive.

“I’m now actually on oral chemo. It’s not as aggressive,” she added.

Ebner said she found out from her oncologist that “clean living,” being cautious about chemicals used on food and healthy eating is an effective way of fighting cancer, in addition to making one’s body function more optimally.

If you are interested in applying to use the services of Deep Roots of Hope or be considered an approved CSA provider, send an email to deeprootsofhope@gmail.com.

Board members consider the applications. On the board are: Kinn (secretary), treasurer Kaylin Hedrick, Weilnau and her mother, Becky Ames.

“I wanted a solid group around me who knew what this was about,” Weilnau said. “I wouldn't be able to do this without them.”