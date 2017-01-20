logo

Senior center move OK'd

Zoe Greszler • Yesterday at 12:42 AM
After a long and debated session that lasted about an hour and a half Thursday, the Senior Enrichment Services board came to a decision on whether to relocate to senior center to the former Food Town building on Benedict Avenue.

The decision passed — narrowly, and only after two board members abstained from the vote. 

In a three-two vote, the board approved accepting a $1.6 million, 15-year contract with Fisher-Titus Medical Center that will allow the agency to accept the former grocery store across from the hospital as the new facility location for the senior center.

The approval didn’t come with quite a bit of displeasure from the large audience in attendance, though.

To find out more on the board’s decision and details of the contract, read the story that will be published in Saturday’s Reflector.

