Senior center move OK'd

The decision passed — narrowly, and only after two board members abstained from the vote.

In a three-two vote, the board approved accepting a $1.6 million, 15-year contract with Fisher-Titus Medical Center that will allow the agency to accept the former grocery store across from the hospital as the new facility location for the senior center.

The approval didn’t come with quite a bit of displeasure from the large audience in attendance, though.

