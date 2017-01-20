The next morning, though, Fisher-Titus was the one to take a step back, putting the project and construction on an indefinite hold in an effort to reach more agreeable terms that would allow the board to make a more unified decision. Hospital officials also hope to please more of the senior citizens making use of the facility, many of which expressed concern and displeasure during the SES board meeting.

The board approved accepting a $1.6 million, revenue-neutral 15-year contract with Fisher-Titus that would have allowed the agency to accept the former grocery store across from the hospital as the new facility location for the senior center, since the current location on Shady Lane is aged and in great disrepair.

The board entered into a memorandum of understanding with the commissioners that stated the county would help with the rent for the first five years of the contract, after which the board would assume full responsibility.

According to SES board member Ralph Fegley, the building would have cost $160,400 per year, of which the Huron County commissioners had agreed to pay $65,000 for the first five years, leaving SES with a $95,000 bill for the year. The agreed upon monthly rent was $13,367.

The memorandum also stated SES would lose the five-year rent funding if it didn’t vacate the Shady lane facility by Dec. 1 of this year.

SES board member Ralph Fegley said the hospital agreed to renovate the building. The contract said the assigned contractor would begin work March 1 and finish by Nov. 17, allowing SES to remain operational through all stages of the project and still meet the Dec. 1 deadline.

One step forward, two steps back

“We started this project because we wanted to be supportive of Senior Enrichment Services in providing services to the senior citizens of our county, and understood the challenges the organization was facing because of the defeat of the levy in 2015,” said Lorna Strayer, president of Fisher-Titus Medical Center, in a prepared statement Friday.

“In the spirit of collaboration and partnership, we have worked very hard over the past year and a half with representatives of Senior Enrichment Services to put together a viable option to establish a much-needed new location for SES of Huron County.

“After Thursday’s SES board meeting, it became clear that there is still consensus building that needs to be done within the SES team as well as with our county’s senior citizens. We want this to be a positive endeavor for all involved. At this time, we believe it would be better to focus on becoming more aligned in addressing the need for a new facility rather than moving forward too quickly with this project. We look forward to continuing to support the needs of senior citizens in Huron County.”

“It's been put on hold,” president of the board Ellen Simmons said.

“It was the hospital's decision,” Simmons added. “We didn't say anything about that. We haven't met. Lorna was at the meeting and they could obviously see we were not unanimous. We had board members that were troubled. I'm sure Lorna has received feedback from others. I'm sure some of the seniors that were there also got a hold of her. ... As far as I know, the project has only been set aside for a while.”

The Senior Enrichment Services board will meet again at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Shady Lane building, on the second floor. Board members immediately will enter into a closed-door executive session. It is unknown whether the board will take any action following the executive session.

Benefits of the project

Fegley, a proponent of the project who voted “yes” Thursday, said the set back “is only going to cost more money.” He said he is disappointed in the community’s citizens for “not expressing their opinions before we were about to start construction.”

The contract and project “was a great idea,” Fegley said.

“We're trying to listen to the seniors and what they have to say,” he added. “The board will review what we just did and what the seniors brought to us. What else can a person say? We try to be respectful of the people that are going to be using the facility. Unfortunately the people there at (Thursday’s) meeting didn't see the previous newspaper articles and didn’t attend the commissioners’ meeting and for some reason they haven't heard all that we’ve been doing for the past year and a half. The longer we put this off though, the more it’s going to cost us. Unfortunately, that there have been rumors and more rumors and more rumors and people are paying more attention to those than what we’ve been telling them. This is a very positive thing but then there all these people coming in and questioning all of this rght as we’re about to start construction. Why couldn’t they say something before?

“Another thing is we already lost three bond issues. Fisher-Titus, in their generosity, tried to help us. The current building is not in good condition and is not ADA apprvoved and we're working on it.”

“The sooner we can get back on it, the better,” Fegley said.

“The way we were doing it with Fisher-Titus is for their 15,400 square feet of space, it would come out to be $103 per square foot. Think about that. Had we gone through another bond issue, it would have been $4 million to $5 million with $270, $280 per square foot for almost the same-size property. The people spoke and said no, we can't afford it. So now we’re trying to look at producing something for the seniors. They don't like going to that old building out there.”

Fegley said it “just amazes me” why work must be redone even though the plans have been communicated for a year and a half.

“Today and next year, this project was not going to change any tax to any citizen in the county. We have money set aside that we're going to use, plus the commissioners are going to help. I'm just amazed. I’m not afraid to say it. Fisher-Titus was just absolutely super supporting us, trying to help us make seomthing happen. There is nothing hidden in this thing.

“When we did the last bond issue, we had all kinds of advertisement out that we were trying to put up the new building and it failed because the senior citizens didn't show up to vote. I'm a little irritated by that. .… One more thing: uninformed people always complain about what they don't understand. That's just the way it happened Thursday night (with the audience).”

Upset, concerned audience

Fegley, Jerry Shoemaker, Kathy Killgrove were the three board members who voted in favor of the proposed contract with the hospital. Newly elected vice-president Susan Ammanniti and board member Sharon Wingert voted against it. Members Tom Fries and Matt Gross, the latter of whom was tied in by phone from Florida and sits on the hospital’s board, each obstained from casting a vote.

As the board members said, the approval came with quite a bit of displeasure from the large audience in attendance.

Several senior citizens, including one who identified herself only as “Bonnie,” voiced their concerns.

“How in the world will we exist, paying that kind of money each month, even if the commissioners help,” Bonnie said. “That’s only five years. ... When this is all done, when the hospital gets all of your money back for the renovations, they’ll have a brand new building. They’ll have the land and they’ll have everything really nice — but we paid for it. But then we don’t have it and we don’t exist any more because we can’t pay for it. It’s a big question and we really are concerned.”

Strayer was moved to answer several of the concerns herself, assuring the community the hospital had no intentions of sapping SES of their funds.

“We came to Senior Services, not because we want to put you on the hook but because we want to help,” Strayer said.

“If we get to a point where the rent cannot be paid, we have a one-year period of time where we can work together again to find a remedy for that. This is not something we’re putting to senior enrichment because we’re trying to get something out of it. We’re working to try to make something better.”

“I’ve had many sleepless nights over this,” board member Tom Fries said. “I wanted something added to the contract but it was turned down. I would have wanted something added where we could buy the building back. For all the money we’ll put into it, I think we should have the option to buy the building back because it’s kind of an expensive project. I just wanted the opportunity to go and ask if we could buy the building or if the county could buy it for us but it was turned down.”