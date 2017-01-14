The Rev. Adrian Doll leaving First Presbyterian Church

“I’m grateful for the lives that have been touched through my ministry,” said Doll, who was called to First Presbyterian Church in 2005. “Ministry is not about me; it’s about pointing people to the grace that could only be found through Jesus Christ.”

Doll is wrapping up his ministry in Norwalk. He will be the senior pastor at Green Valley Presbyterian Church in Henderson, Nev. Doll said as he interviewed with the search committee, he felt called to the Nevada church that is committed to serving and making a difference where it is.

“As a musician, I (also) appreciate that they celebrate the musical arts,” he added.

The Rev. Frank Kehres, who retired in 2013 after serving 13 years as pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, worked with Doll in ecumenical events and through the Norwalk Ministerial Association.

“He got really involved and connected,” Kehres said. “Ecumenically, he’s been very involved.”

The priest said he appreciates how First Presbyterian hosted the National Day of Prayer and Good Friday services and the ecumenical Thanksgiving service during Doll’s ministry.

“I think the church has done a good job of reaching out to the community and beyond,” Kehres added.

Doll’s family came to Norwalk from Concord, Calif., where he was the associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Concord from 2001 through 2004.

Living in Norwalk “has been a duplication of history in that my wife’s father was raised in Norwalk, so my wife had a connection before I did,” Doll said.

Doll and his wife Janel have two children: David, 17, and their 15-year-old daughter, Claira.

In 2015, First Presbyterian created a new mission statement, which they dedicated the next year: “Rooted in grace — growing in Christ — reaching out in love.”

“I’m grateful for the men and women who created a succinct mission statement,” Doll said. “It is who we believe God has called us to be.”

Office coordinator Becky Carr, who was an elder for three years, said the mission statement is concise and points the church where it needs to go.

Carr could relate to Doll’s sermons.

“(They) help us understand what the Bible says … and how we should live our lives as Christians,” she said.

Scott Tester befriended Doll in 2005 when the Presbyterian pastor spoke at the Lenten breakfast at First United Methodist Church in Norwalk.

“Adrian is a very caring person. When my mom was in the hospital, he called on her and asked if I needed anything,” Tester said. “He was very involved in the community. He always encourages people and brings out the best in people.”

Before being called to the ministry, Doll was a chiropractor for five years.

“Chiropractic had helped me and I wanted to be in a profession where I could help people,” he said.

When Doll and and his wife were on a mission trip to the Ukraine, Doll said he felt called to blend spiritual care with physical care. While continuing his chiropractic practice, he enrolled in a certificate program at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, Calif. During that experience, Doll worked at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach.

Several pastors recognized he should go into the ministry, so he attended Fuller and earned a master’s degree in divinity. During that time, Doll served as the director of Christian nurture at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church in Santa Ana, Calif.

While in Norwalk, Doll said he is proud of several things the church did, such as two “builds” with Firelands Habitat for Humanity and in 2010, raising about $30,000 for local, national and global mission projects through a ministry project called Living the Parable.

“After preaching on the parable of the tenants, the stewardship committee gave me permission to distribute $50 to every person attending that Sunday,” said pastor, who encouraged people to invest the money. “People were so creative; we had artists who bought supplies and then selling their paintings. People sold baked goods.

“We were able to double our money and were able to donate $30,000,” Doll added. “With a significant part staying here in Huron County.

“First Presbyterian has been a wonderful congregation to serve. I’m grateful for their 12 years of ministry,” he said.