Volunteers read to area preschoolers

“I want them to read to me. I don’t know how to read,” said the 5-year-old daughter of John and Taylor.

The preschooler, who enjoys stories about Curious George, said she liked the funny voices Charlotte Cunningham used when reading the book “Do You Want to Build a Snowman.” Cunningham is the children’s librarian at Willard Memorial Library and reads to the students in the Willard preschool program on a regular basis.

The students heard two stories from Cunningham, who encouraged the youngsters to count with her or do hand motions Thursday morning.

Jacob Dille, 4, also enjoyed how Cunningham added voices to the stories. He said his family reads to him regularly and he reads to his “Mama Jane,” referring to his grandmother.

“That book was really funny,” one student said after Cunningham finished reading “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.”

“That’s one of my favorites,” replied the children’s librarian, who used a particular voice for the pigeon who attempted “every trick in the book” to drive the bus.

Aubree Donnersbach, who is also 4 years old, said she’s not ready to read, but her parents read to her.

“Sometimes they have to work and they can’t do it,” added the daughter of Jeff Donnersbach and Tiffany Lowery.

Since about Thanksgiving, preschool teachers have sent out flyers to area businesses and residents to encourage people to read to the students.

“They love it,” said preschool teacher Kali Beck.

Beck and teacher Renee White said since they believe it takes a community to raise a child, they thought it would be a good idea to bring in area residents to spend some time reading. The other benefit is it raises awareness that the preschool program exists. There are four classes in the elementary building of Willard City Schools.

“We want the public to know we are here. We are a terrific program. A lot of people don’t know we are here,” White said.

The teachers encourage students to read on their own.

“They have book boxes with books they can take home,” White said. “We encourage them to read (the books) at home.”

The preschool program is accepting applications for next year. Anyone who is interested in applying or wants to be a volunteer reader should call 419-935-5341.

“Anyone who wants to call us can set it up,” White said.