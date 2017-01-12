Gas station leaked for months before detection

“What was determined from the company that was there was a very, very little leak there underneath of the pumps, so it took quite a while for about 130 gallons of produce to leak out over a long period of time (maybe about four or five months),” Wakeman Mayor Chris Hipp said.

“We had an odor that kind of was at the end of one of our storm sewers, so that was kind of where it ended, at Mickey Mart. So in order for it to vent, (the fumes) went to two different homes, up through their basements. It was the storm sewer which is the rain water and things like that and that’s around the tanks and stuff like ground water. The gas stations (have) a great system for spills that it was right there, it didn’t get out of the area (around the tanks).

“That’s the main thing,” Hipp added.

“Being the mayor, my main concern is our fresh water, the Vermilion River. At no point in time did anything enter our storm sewers or sanitary system, so that’s the best thing out of this. I couldn’t be more happy about that. Myself and village employee were there from about 5 p.m. until about 11 p.m. and we kind of pinpointed it where it was coming from.”

One of the families in an affected home was forced to evacuate.

“A couple weeks later after the EPA and State Farmer’s Bureau EMA everybody was over here excavating they found our storm sewer that had an old plate tile that was venting into one of the homes and one of the home owners couldn’t live in the home, it was a very bad odor. Since then they’ve moved back.”

The station has remained closed, Hipp said, until the area is safe to open again.

“Everything is working (but) we shut everything down that night and it hasn’t been reopened since then so there’s no hazard as far as that goes,” he said.

“Since the day after they’ve been pulling vapors out from around the tanks. That’s a process that continues and will continue until they make that very small leak fixed.”

Despite the unpleasantries, the mayor said it could have been worse and is focused on the future.

“I think Mickey Mart has been very professional working with us,” he said.

“They agreed to pay whatever needed to be done. I know Mickey Mart is in the process of possibly putting up a new gas station there, so we’re in the works with them. We’re going to come up with a plan for a new gas station,” Hipp added.

“They have enough property that the village is just looking to close the road so if we can just work with them. It’s a very small pie right on the curve. It’s very dangerous right there.

“They already have a good investment in our community and we want to keep them so we want to look at working with them,” he added.

“They’re going to try to get up and running here real soon and then possibly by maybe spring to work on a new station. We’re in desperate need. The Huron County Development Council has been in contact with them with in the past year to get diesel in our community. We really need diesel.”