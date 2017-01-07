Norwalk man invents bed bug trap

The invasion started shortly after their luggage finally arrived from China — three months after their trip.

“I didn’t realize it at the time, but it was my suitcase,” he said, referring to what brought in the bed bugs.

So Joseph, a Norwalk High School graduate, decided to invent what he calls “the Best Bedbug Trap Ever.” During his last two years at NHS, he studied mechanical engineering at the Firelands campus of Bowling Green State University.

“It can travel easily. It’s safe and easy,” Joseph said.

Joseph is attempting the build 1,200 of the second version of his trap by raising $60,000 on Kickstarter. With a deadline of Feb. 3, only three people have pledged $260 total.

“Using a trap is not an end-all; it will help,” he said. “It will help reduce the number over time.”

Also, Joseph has applied to be on the ABC show, “Shark Tank,” to pitch his idea. Since there are 200,000 applications, he said it could be a long shot, but he remains hopeful that his invention will catch the eye of producers.

The Norwalk man said he he could sell his bed bug trap for $70 each by using a 3-D printer and $50 if he used injection molding.

“I’m patent pending right now,” Joseph said.

Shannon Ditz, bed bug specialist for Huron County Public Health, doesn’t keep track of the number of complaints received at the health department, but said she notices the reports increase during the holidays and when people travel.

Ditz was asked about the efficiency of bed bug traps.

“They are really monitoring devices. They’re not there to get rid of them,” she said.

Ditz recommends peoples with bed-bug problems call an exterminator. Since the health department retired its bed bug-detecting canine in the fall, she said residents have to go into Cleveland one to find another one.

“If they catch the problem early, they will have an easier time getting rid of them. If they ignore the problem, they will continue to breed and reproduce,” Ditz said.

To take care of his domestic bed bug invasion, Joseph used diatomaceous earth, a powder made of crumbled, fossilized sea creatures. He said it ended up being effective, but it created a mess and he had put it “all over the floor” and in many crevices in his house. Before his newborn daughter could come home from the hospital, he had his father use a spray and fogger.

“We couldn’t take her home until we treated the house,” he said. “Within one day, we saw a bed bug. They kept coming. … After I went to the powder, they were gone in four to five days.”

Joseph spent about $1,500 to create the first version of his bed bug trap. That price doesn’t include the $85 he spent to have a company ship him the bugs.

While Joseph said the $85 price tag prohibits him from conducting any further tests, he has offered to run his invention at people’s homes. He advertised on social media, but he said people aren’t willing to share that they may have an issue with bed bugs.

When he was researching commercial bed bug traps, he found one online on sale for $300. Joseph said one of the most expensive features is a CO2 cannister, which has to be filled by a professional.

“CO2 causes them to wake up,” Joseph said. “Once they detect elevated levels of CO2, they wake up. Then they seek a source of heat.”

His invention includes a light bulb, a separate compartment for yeast, sugar and water — which when heated for one hour, produces CO2 — and another section for the related fluid, which traps the bed bugs. After he ran his device for 24 hours, Joseph said the temperature of the light bulb only reached a maximum of 118 degrees.

“Usually the water coming out of your faucet is hotter,” added the Norwalk man, who spent a week testing the heating element.

Since bed bugs can’t climb plastic, Joseph added felt to the ramp on his trap so the insects could get into the device.

Joseph’s bed bug trap caught and killed 80 percent of the critters when he tested it. He said his research indicated that other tests resulted in a 56-percent capture rate in one night in a hotel to as high as 88 percent, so he is pleased with his results.

Once people use a commercial bed bug trap, they have to throw it away. Joseph said the advantage of his invention is that once you clean out the yeast mixture and throw out the bed bugs, it can be reused.