Milan Avenue to get 'extreme makeover'

“It’s like an extreme makeover for Milan Avenue,” Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder said.

Snyder has told city council the work will be done in the summer because the project will affect traffic greatly. Council approved advertising bids and creating contracts during Tuesday’s meeting.

The project is expected to cost $2.5 million. The city has received 80 percent of the cost of the roadway-related work from the small city grant fund through the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“This has been a long process. They’ve had public hearings on this,” Norwalk Catholic School President Dennis Doughty said. “Everybody wants a safe bus drop-off.”

About 18 months ago, Norwalk officials started discussing the project with Doughty and Dustin Brown, director of support services for Norwalk City Schools. Brown agreed with Doughty and Snyder that “the thrust of this project” is student safety and the loading and unloading buses.

The project includes:

• Better organization of the Marshall Street-Milan Avenue intersection

• Adding a speed table at the crosswalk between Norwalk Catholic School and the sidewalk from the parking lot across the street

• Pedestrian-activated flashers and a separate, flashing sign indicating motorists’ speed in the school zone. The flashers will be similar to the ones at the Benedict Avenue crosswalk in front of Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

• New signals at both ends of League Street and Milan Avenue. This includes steel poles with signals mounted on the arms.

• Adding a dedicated bus parking/drop-off zone beside NCS

• Replacing a 4-inch water line with an 8-inch line

• New curbs

• Replacing the brick-based road with full-depth asphalt

“It’s a raised crosswalk. It will be concrete, looking like brick,” Snyder said.

About the speed-limit flashers, he said the sign will have a radar which reads speed limits. Doughty added the device will remind motorists what their speed is and that they might be going faster than they realize.

While Doughty also said the school has seen traffic going faster at times, officials also have seen “a lot of courteous drivers” who stop and wave students across the present crosswalk.

“It will slow down traffic at the crosswalk,” the NCS president added.

Brown, who lives south of Norwalk, said the flashing signs at Fisher-Titus have helped with pedestrian visibility in the early morning hours and evenings. He expects the improvements in the school zone will be equally helpful.

Snyder said the Marshall Street-Milan Avenue area will be better defined intersection. The public works director noted the current arrangement is similar to a five-way intersection and it’s difficult for drivers to know who has the right-of-way.

“There is a lot going on there,” said Brown, referring to the crosswalk, students having to park across the street from the school and the possible distraction of parents dropping off their children.

About the new design, Doughty said by rerouting Marshall, it means motorists will make a direct turn into Milan Avenue and the alley near the school will go into Marshall. The alley is on the northern end of the NCS property near the St. Paul Convocation Center.

“You won’t have cars going in multiple directions,” Doughty said.

Snyder said the city made sure NCS and the city school district were involved in the design process because everyone wanted to incorporate buses and the way they move in the school zone. Norwalk City Schools handles most of the busing for eligible NCS and St. Paul High School students.

“It’s important with whatever we do we get Norwalk City Schools involved too,” Doughty said.

The NCS president said the keys to the project are student safety and creating a clearly defined bus area.

“The most important part is the bus drop-off,” Doughty added. “The kids will be able to get off the bus right onto a sidewalk and (go) right into the school. … It will be a clearly deliberate bus drop-off area.”