Local family recognized by state as 'Family of the Year'

The Westcott family was awarded for just that in 2016.

The State of Ohio awarded the family of eight the Family of the Year award from the Public Children Services Association of Ohio for their part in making a difference in fostering and adopting children in need of a little extra love.

“We have six children,” Julie Westcott said. “Three are biological and three are adopted, but they are all six my children. I don’t view it any differently.”

The six children range in ages from 4 up through 19 years.

The award issued by the state recognized the impact they’ve made as something extraordinary.

“We thank you for your devotion to providing a stable environment for children who need a loving home,” the certificate read.

“Ohio’s future depends on the success of today’s children and we’re grateful for your commitment to helping them reach their full potential. Your dedication to serving others is an inspiration and we congratulate you upon receiving this well-deserved recognition.”

Though it was issued to the entire family, Julie’s husband, Jeff, said the award was “primarily for his wife,” but Julie humbly acknowledged the award as a “family effort.”

We tried to tell our kids it was a ‘parents of the year award,’” she said with a laugh.

“We told them we were But they wouldn’t believe us. They said ‘No, it’s a family of the year award. We earned it just as much as you.’ I’m glad they view it that way though. It takes a whole family to do this. It takes a whole family to create problems and a whole family to fix them. If God blesses us to be able to help someone else the sacrifices in that process, they’re not something that we aren’t all affected by.”

She said the nomination and ultimately the award came as a shock.

“I guess we feel honored really, but a little overwhelmed, undeserving,” she said. “I know there are a lot of people who do a lot and we try to do a lot but I don’t feel like we do as much or even more than others. I was very surprised when we got nominated and really surprised.”

The choice of adoption and foster care came easy for the family.

“We’ve always been involved in foster care,” she said.

“We foster cared when we lived in Illinois for a number of years. We were in the midst of the adoption process when we moved to Ohio so we had to get the licensed here. We always thought we were done because in Illinois the limit is (six children) and we had six. When we moved here though and got set up with our licensed foster-care worker, Susie Sidell, she asked if we would consider taking in more.”

That question got the couple thinking and they ultimately decided to see how they could help more children and have continued fostering children as the need arose, but attribute their rejoining the system to Sidell.

“There are people with in the system that just do what they do with love and a heart for people,” Julie said. “Not everyone does it that way but her love is what pulled us back in.

“I don’t know what we did to deserve it (the award), honestly. There are so many more deserving families.”

Julie said she knows what keeps her family strong an keeps them going.

“One word — God,” she said. “I think it takes God. We’re messed up human beings, not different than any others that the system would say we helped. We view it as a God-given opportunity and done with his strength. The truth is it’s with God’s grace that we’ve done anything.”