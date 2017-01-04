Joe Thomas recognized as Nationwide top performer

This nationwide recognition as a member of the HealthCare.gov Champions Circle goes to agents and brokers for their success during the 2017 Health Insurance Marketplace SM open enrollment. Agents and brokers, who are certified through a registration process in order to assist people in enrolling in health insurance through the Marketplace via HealthCare.gov, receive recognition when they exceed 20 consumers making plan selections on HealthCare.gov.

“Agents and brokers, like the ones we have recognized, are there for people in the community,” said Kevin Counihan, Marketplace CEO. “They help people get the coverage they need for their families, when they need it.”

The healthCare.gov Champions Circle recognizes the hard work of agents and brokers who improve access to health insurance in the community during open enrollment. Agents and brokers in the Champions Circle go above and beyond to enhance the community through service to their customers.

