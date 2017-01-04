Council approves multiple construction projects

Also during Tuesday's meeting, council authorized contracts after the bidding process.

Those projects are: Sewer lining, sidewalk replacement, street resurfacing, Milan Avenue improvement, Jefferson Street lift station, curbs and Milan Avenue drainage.

Snyder explained the details of each project before Tuesday's meeting.

The sewer lining project is expected to be completed in late July. It will take place on West Main Street between Valley Park Drive to West Street.

"It doesn't require cone-ing off the roads. It won't require road closure," Snyder said. "The work is limited to the entry manhole on Valley Park and the exit manhole on North West Street."

Sand has been seaping into the joints of the pipe.

"The pipe is in good condition," Snyder said. "Sewer lining is a good alternative to open cutting."

The public works director equates sewer lining with a thin PVC pipe.

The sidewalk replacement project will take place on: Fairway Circle, Sycamore Drive, Chapel Drive, Marian Drive, Par Court, Eagle Way, Birdie Way and River Bend Drive.

"This is another annual project. This is in the northwest quadrant (of Norwalk) in the Sycamore Hills subdivision," Snyder said.

Eighty to 90 percent of the work will be sidewalk replacement.

"We'll probably start that in May and be done the Fourth of July," Snyder said.

Street resurfacing is another annual project for the city.

This will cover the following areas:

• Washington Street between Pleasant and Hester streets

• Linwood Avenue from Elm to Chestnut streets. Snyder said "everything else on Linwood has been paved in the last three years."

• Shady Lane Drive from Norwalk High School to Norwood Avenue

• North West Street from Jefferson to Washington streets

• Pleasant Street between Maple and Main streets

• and all of Rosedale Boulevard.

"We did North West to Pleasant last year. We are picking up at Pleasant and going to Hester Street. … All of North West has been done in the last two years," Snyder said. "We've done three other phases on Shady Lane."

Motorists should expect partial road closures on the days the crew is working.

"They usually do one lane at a time, so traffic is maintained 99 percent of the time," Snyder said.

The public works director referred to the Milan Avenue project, which will include many safety features for Norwalk Catholic and St. Paul High schools, as the "extreme makeover for Milan Avenue." It will happen between League and Main streets. Look for a separate story in Thursday's issue.

The Jefferson Street lift station project will cost about $270,000.

Snyder said the expense comes from the basic equation of bigger pumps equals a bigger electrical supply, which equals a bigger generator.

"All of that is more money," he added. "The lift station there is at the end of its useful life. It is replacing the business end of the lift station. … It's not keeping up with the flow."

The lift station project is expected to start in late spring and end in late summer.

The curb project will take place on two sections of Benedict Avenue. One portion is from Warren Drive/Christie Avenue to between Garcia and Executive drives. The other is Hickory to Summit streets.

Snyder expects the project to start about late summer or early fall and be completed soon thereafter.

"That's probably less than a month of work," he said. "That won't take very long."

The Milan Avenue drainage project will stretch just north of League Street — near the O'Reiily Auto Parts which is under construction — northward to Cline Street, just before the new Japanese restaurant.

It involves the installation of new curbs and catch basins, a better definition of driveways using curb cuts and minor sidewalk work. The project should start later in the year.