Norwalk officials say 2016 was one of those years, and they predict the light will continue to shine bright on this city in 2017.

Mayor Rob Duncan will remember 2016 as a year the city overcame struggles and ended on a good note.

“2016 had a lot of challenges,” Duncan said.

“I’m definitely looking forward to 2017. Obviously the budget was a big challenge this year, with all the revenue that we lost. However, we made a lot of cuts and we made it work and we have a lot of good things coming, especially with businesses coming in.

“It’s nice that we’re starting to grow a little more,” he added. “I think there’s a lot of optimism in 2017 with the economy. Business is coming back. We have some bright days ahead.”

Niki Cross, recreation director for the city parks and recreation department, agreed.

“I’m always looking to the future, what can we improve in,” she said.

“I think we’ve made some good strides in the city. My mind is always on the city and what’s going on with our department, too. So I think we’re excited about some of the opportunities we’ve had, especially with businesses staring to come back to Norwalk. That’s always a blessing too.

“I think more agencies in Norwalk working together — that’s really coming about this last year. I think it’s really great to see everybody stepping up and supporting each other. That’s not something I had necessarily seen in previous years. We’re not duplicating services for the community. We’re working together.”

The park and rec department already has been looking ahead, deciding how they can give the most out in 2017.

“We’re just trying new programs, trying to reach our to kids as best we can with the funds we have,” Cross said.

“And building more relationships with the businesses. We’re trying also to work more now toward the prevention aspect, you know with the drug problems we’re facing here in our county. I’d like to focus a little more on that and maybe look at maybe trying to train people to set up more after-school programs. Those are the biggest accomplishments for 2016 — we now have a trainer for the Catch program and also for the Life Skills program on staff.

“So the goal would be then for 2017 to really build the after-school programs, give kids somewhere to go. In the process, try to help with the prevention side and some of these other issues. We’re trying to do what we can.

“Prevention is probably the best thing that we can do with the situation at hand,” Cross concluded.