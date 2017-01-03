Project to enhance reliability of more than 4,000 Friends Electric customers

As a result of these lengthy discussions, FirstEnergy is moving forward with a project to build a 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line that will greatly enhance reliability for Firelands Electric Co-op members, along with customers of Ohio Edison. The new 69-kV line, which is being paid for by FirstEnergy, will resolve reliability concerns and improve the region’s electrical system. The 11-mile transmission line will traverse from just west of Norwalk to north of North Fairfield through Ridgefield, Peru, Greenfield, and Fairfield townships between two existing Ohio Edison substations. American Transmission Systems, a FirstEnergy subsidiary, will be building the line.

This work will help to keep dependable electricity flowing to Firelands Electric Co-op’s members well into the future. The transmission project will improve system reliability by establishing a two-way feed to substations serving about half of Firelands Electric’s membership. It will also allow FirstEnergy to quickly isolate issues, potentially reducing outages caused by failed transmission from hours to minutes.

FirstEnergy has obtained all permits and easements which allowed construction to begin Tuesday. The project is expected to be completed and in service by the end of 2017. Line crews will do their best to limit the duration of any outages while transferring power to the new lines, and Firelands Electric will make every effort to contact members with potential outage dates and durations ahead of time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and encourage members with medical issues to make arrangements for backup power during this project,” says general manager April Bordas.

The cooperative also encourages members with sensitive electronic equipment and computers to shut off their devices when not in use, and have some type of surge protection or battery backup in place. Firelands Electric Co-op is committed to providing quality electric power to its members in the safest, most efficient manner possible. Project information is available at www.FirelandsEC.com.