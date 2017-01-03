Community 'hopeful' for new year

People gathered Saturday night around the world to celebrate just that — the end of 2016 and the bright beginning of 2017. It was no different locally as several hundred gathered to celebrate the new year together in a safe, family-friendly environment at the Ernsthausen Recreation Center.

Family First Night has become a tradition for many families, a way for all, no matter their ages, to enjoy the night, celebrate and watch the ball drop. Some had a great year, others were glad 2017 brought a fresh slate, but all were happy the new year had finally begun.

“It’s a tradition. The kids love it,” said Norwalk father of four Victor Dejesus. “They’re having a great time. We have fun, the kids have fun and we know they’re in a safe environment. It’s important to know that at all times.”

Recreation director Niki Cross said that was exactly why city’s parks and recreation department puts the event on every year. Cross said the department will continue to work toward aiding in the fight against drugs by helping with prevention.

“This event is just part of that — getting families together,” she said. “No drugs. No alcohol. I love this. I love seeing all these families out here together, playing bingo together, coloring. That’s why I’m here.”

“It’s great,” Cross added. “It’s really working out well. It looks like there are people at all of the activities. That’s always a good thing. This year we added a couple new things, like the Nerf gun wars. The karaoke we did again for the second year and it looks like that’s a hit again. So that’s neat to see the kids having a good time.”

Dejesus’ wife, Michelle, agreed, adding she liked that Family First Night was an event that the entire family could enjoy — from their youngest child at age 4 to their oldest at 14 and even mom.

How did 2016 go for the Dejesus family?

“It was different. There were a lot of beginnings,” Victor said. “It was a nice year for us to enjoy Ohio a little bit more since were originally from Pennsylvania. Ohio is a beautiful state. ... I would say (2017 will be) good. We’re all still growing.”

Nicole Trask and her 10-year-old daughter, Brooklynn Sowders, went to enjoy the beginning of the new year with friends, and to help kick off a New Year’s resolution right.

“It keeps our kids together, playing before the new year, bringing it in together and it’s keeping them out of trouble for sure,” Trask said.

“2016 could have went better, but we’re here to say goodbye to it. We’re ready for a new year. We have decided that I’m going to become a non-smoking mom starting this year. It’s going to be rough I’m sure, but she (Brooklynn) is going to push me every step of the way.”

Sowders said she also was ready for a new year to start, and was happy to be celebrating it with her mom.

“My favorite part is being out with my mom,” she said. “I don’t usually get to see her much. We did face-painting together and then we’re doing (inflatable obstacle courses).”

For Michelle Milchen and her family, the attraction was the variety of activities the rec center offered.

‘Friends told me about it, so I came out,” Milchen said.

“It’s family oriented. It’s nice they have all these bounce houses and the music and the Ohio State game on, even though (the game) isn’t going well. We have three kids, from 9 months to 12 years. They’re have a good time. The 18-month-old is having a blast at the bouncy house. An the 12-year-old loves it too.

“2016 was good,” she added. “It was a good year. There was a lot of growth and lot of changes over the year, but overall I think it was a good year. I’m always hopeful for 2017, just hopeful.”