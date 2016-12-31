Excitement, horror, panic and success made top local stories in 2016

The Huron County Republicans’ clean sweep in contested races the November election topped the list.

Also noteworthy was Edison’s autumn to remember, which included the girls’ golf team winning a state title, the football team returning to the state semifinal, a new scoreboard and a new field house.

Also on the sports front, area residents shared in the excitement generated in June when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship, snapping a 52-year title drought for the city’s major pro sports teams. The excitement continued with the Indians' postseason run that ended with an extra-innings Game 7 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series. The Cubs, though, ended their own title drought, one that had lasted 106 years.

The president-elect’s son visited Norwalk during the campaign, while a Wakeman teen gained national attention for her singing.

Not all of the year’s most noteworthy stories involved celebration. Some stories involved killings; one involved clowns.

Here are other top local stories in 2016:

• Area woman slain; serial killer caught

Stacey Stanley of Greenwich went missing Sept. 8 during a trip to Ashland, where her vehicle sustained a flat tire and she received help from a man. Stanley was missing for nearly a week before friends and family received horrible news. Stanley’s remains — as well as those of another woman — were found in a vacant house in Ashland after another woman being held captive there managed to called 9-1-1. Police rescued the woman and arrested Shawn Grate, 40. More murder cases have been linked to Grate, who now faces 23 charges, including aggravated murder, kidnapping, rape and abuse of a corpse. If found guilty, Grate could face the death penalty.

Concern for safety increased after human remains were found in a New London garage. The 79 bones, believed to have belonged to a female, are believed to have been there for more than 30 years.

In mid September, a heart was found in a plastic baggie outside of a gas station. Authorities initially thought it was a human heart. However, in late October, authorities revealed that further testing showed the heart belonged to an animal and possibly was discarded accidentally.

• St. Paul grad charged in fatal stabbing

University of Akron student Duncan Unternaher, 23, of Newark, was taken to the hospital Dec. 4 after his roommate, 2012 St. Paul graduate Kendal Clifford Scheid, 22, stabbed him in the chest after the two had been out drinking and got into a dispute about food, police said. After stabbing him, Scheid held pressure on Unternaher’s wound in an attempt to save him while a third student called for help. Unternaher died the next day. All three students were fraternity brothers. Scheid was released from jail to his parents on a GPS-monitored house arrest on Dec. 6 after posting a $500,000 bond. His court case will continue in 2017.

• Emily Keener achieves fame

Wakeman 17-year-old Emily Keener gained national fame in 2016 after she qualified as one of the top 11 performers on NBC’s “The Voice.” She released her first post-TV CD “Breakfast” on Nov. 18. It was Keener’s third album, but her first full-length release and included 11 original tracks. The CD is available on emilykeener.com. Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, CD Baby and Pandora also have it online.

• Eric Trump visits Norwalk

On Oct. 18, President-elect Donald Trump’s youngest son, Eric Trump visited the Maple City’s VFW, where he lamented the country’s current state, calling out Obamacare, high taxes and outdated military equipment such as B-52 bombers. He put his father’s campaign in full support of second amendment rights and persuaded a large crowd of how his father would “make America great again.” Trump then led the large group to the voting booths where he encouraged to cast their ballots.

• Parsons’ murder conviction overturned

Norwalk resident Jim Parsons, convicted of murdering his wife in 1981, sought and received his freedom after spending more than two decades in prison after his defense team called out the instability of a witness, G. Michele Yezzo of BCI, and related evidence that was held against him in his original trial. In April, visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny overturned the murder conviction against Parsons, who is battling several health-related problems. A new trial has been ordered.

• Earned income tax/reciprocity tax controversy

Norwalk City Council voted down a possible change to the city’s income tax credit aka a reciprocity tax Dec. 6 for a second time. The second attempt to pass the tax came after the Reflector published that council put it on its agenda. The story caused a loud outcry from citizens who were opposed to the tax and the ordinance was tabled. In the second, revised attempt to pass it, Deb Lucal was the only member to vote in support. The proposed ordinance was that in tax year 2017, residents who live in Norwalk but work in another taxing district would have received a 75-percent tax credit in the city and 50 percent after that.

• Willard lawnmower murderer convicted

2016 saw justice finally served on a Willard murder. In 2015 James H. Blair, 51, of Willard, fatally shot his neighbor, Linda Ciotto, as she mowed her lawn around sunset, then ran over her with the riding lawnmower. Blair was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for his murder conviction. Police later accused his mom, Billie Ann Hinkle, 74, also of Willard, of trying to stash the gun in her purse and lying about it. She was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000.

• Pat Catans/Fin Feather Fur and other new businesses

The Norwalk area welcomed two new big businesses in 2016: craft and supply store Pat Catans, which opened May 4, and hunting and outdoor equipment store Fin Feather Fur, which opened Aug. 2 on U.S. 250 just south of the Ohio Turnpike. Also new to Norwalk was Daniels Hobbies, at 34 E. Main St.; Poppin’ Paisley, 266 Cleveland Road; and Theodora's Victorian Corner, 28 E. Main St. New restaurants include Japanese and Asian cuisine at Sakura, on Milan Avenue, which opened Dec. 13; and Casa Bravos, a Mexican restaurant at 203 Cline St. There is still much anticipation for the opening of Dunkin Donuts, which is slated to open sometime in early 2017 on Milan Avenue.

• Edison field house

Edison High School’s athletic department held the long-awaited ribbon cutting and open house of the new stadium fieldhouse Sept. 30 on their homecoming night. The first part of a multi-improvement project features an artificial turf field set up to benefit training for nearly every sport, while helping to reduce or even eliminate practice schedule conflicts. Construction began in May 2016, and was projected as a $1 million building that cost about $700,000.

• Clowns

In late September, two longtime friends used social media to post a picture of themselves dressed as clowns, and near-panic ensued in Norwalk as “clown sightings” and “clown alerts” went up. Their photo went viral, leading to rumors of clowns harassing and scaring people in various locations. Police were called to several locations, but found no clowns. The Norwalk incidents were part of a nation-wide phenomena involving people calling police to report being menaced by people in clown costumes. The reported sightings have varied from the clowns standing around displaying weapons such as axes, knives and swords to reports of clowns chasing children down the street, trying to lure children into wooded areas and knocking on the doors of individual residences. The Norwalk pair were not charged.