Edison's autumn to remember a top story in 2016

The Chargers’ second straight magical football season ended with a 24-14 loss in Strongsville to Canton Central Catholic.

It was the second year in a row Edison lost to Canton CC in the state semifinals — just one step shy of playing in Ohio Stadium for the championship.

The Chargers have posted back-to-back 12-2 seasons. Not since the Jim Whittington days have the Chargers been so successful.

Edison coach Jim Hall, who played for Whittington, has been the driving force behind the program’s resurgence. There were some tough years, but Hall kept working hard and now is reaping the rewards.

And best of all, Hall is just a real good guy.

They say good guys finish last, but not in this case.

Hall talked about his program as he prepared for the Canton CC game.

“It’s an honor, really, to think about it,” Hall said about practicing on Thanksgiving morning for the second straight year. At that point of the season, just 28 teams were in the same position.

“Your objective is to play as long as you can and to practice on Thanksgiving you are doing something good.”

Hall said it wasn’t easier, but different playing in the state semifinals two years in a row.

“Last year everything was new. ... A little more excitement in the term of making the next step.

“I think it’s more expected. It’s not an uncertainty now. Yeah, we can do this. As we continue to move along the kids have confidence and they believe they can do it and the coaches, obviously, think we can do it.

“I think we were picked fourth in the league. People didn’t think we were going to be as good as we were, which is good to us.

“This is what we expect. We have been close many times,” Hall said. “It’s a process and it took a long time to get going, but there has been a lot of success along the way. It goes back to the past players.”

Hall talked about everything that happened this fall.

It started with Whittington coming back for a game to have the new scoreboard dedicated to his career. Then, Edison dedicated its new field house. And just for good measure, the girls’ golf team won the state title.

“It’s been special. Coach Whitt was the coach that I played for and probably more than anything influenced me to do this as a career. He’s been my mentor. For him to get honored like this was special.

“What we got done around here as far as the Firelands Regional Medical Center Field House,” Hall said. “It’s just been incredible and fun to be a part of.”

Edison High School’s athletic department held ribbon-cutting and open house of the new stadium fieldhouse Sept. 30 on its homecoming night. The first part of a multi-improvement project features an artificial turf field set up to benefit training for nearly every sport, while helping to reduce or even eliminate practice schedule conflicts. Construction began in May, and was projected as a $1 million building that cost about $700,000.

And the best part of the field house is everybody had a hand in it.

“The dads of those kids were out here working and they brought their kids with them,” Hall said. “It wasn’t a hard sell. For them to have to do that it gives them an ownership of this place.”

And ownership of an autumn to remember.