Ohio Turnpike cutting back on construction zones next year

“We did hear from customers about the number and length of some of the work zones we had in 2016,” spokesman Brian Newbacher said. “We want to continue the program but do so at a less aggressive pace.”

The 2017 capital budget, approved last week by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, calls for $121.4 million in spending, compared to $145.5 million this year. The work includes pavement reconstruction, resurfacing and bridge projects on the 241-mile toll road, which stretches across northern Ohio.

The turnpike estimates that there will be 25 percent fewer lane miles under construction.

It’s not a matter of having less money to spend, but rather responding to motorists, Newbacher said.

One of the big projects involves the toll plaza at Interstate 77 in Richfield Township in northern Summit County. The turnpike will rebuild pavement, make repairs and resurface some ramps from May through October. The estimated cost is $3 million to $4 million.

In the Akron area, the turnpike plans to reconstruct pavement between Streetsboro and Shalersville Township in Portage County, and replace bridge bearings, joints and decks on several overhead bridges in Summit and Portage counties.

The budget also calls for the installation of fiber optic cable along the highway. The so-called “Dedicated Short Range Communications” technology will allow the turnpike to gather information on road conditions, monitor fleet vehicles and improve maintenance, the turnpike said.

