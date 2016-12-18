Norwalk Area Food Bank thanks everybody involved in another successful year

How do we say thank-you?

The Norwalk Area Food Bank is extremely busy but very thankful this time of the year. A great deal of our food donations and financial support comes in during the holiday season. Part of our mission is to help raise the poverty stricken out of hunger in a dignified way through education and food service.

This would not be possible without the tremendous support of our wonderful community.

At times, however, we do not know who to thank. So many of our food donations come to us with no name attached. For instance, during the summer many local gardeners bring in fresh vegetables and fruits. We don’t know who they are, but thank-you.

Local churches bring in bags and bags of donated items from their parishioners. We are so appreciative, but who do we thank?

Our local grocery stores and their customers provide us with much support, but again, we do not know all of the donors. To those anonymous people, thank-you.

We also want to thank all of our energetic volunteers without whom we could not be successful.

We feel a great need to express our gratitude to the many people who support our efforts. We hope this message reaches all of them. Without the support of the hundreds of anonymous people who silently support out efforts, we would not be able to complete our mission.

Thank-you.

Cindy Liben, director,

and all of the Norwalk Area Food Bank

board of directors