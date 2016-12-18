'We want to be the glue that puts everything back together'

“We believe in family, career and club,” said Carl Jackson, vice president of the motorcycle club. “We are a 99-percent club. It means we are law-abiding citizens.

“The difference between the 99-percent clubs and the 1 percent is the 1-percent clubs are the hard-nosed clubs,” he explained. “We’re not a gang. We’re MC; we’re a motorcycle club.

“We are the first (Blacktop Mafia) chapter in Ohio. There are others in Ohio. There are five or six chapters in Indiana,” added the Norwalk man who is known as “Big C.”

The first and biggest philanthropic project by the Blacktop Mafia was a clothes drive in partnership with the Norwalk Walmart.

“We collected brand new (and) unused clothes,” said secretary Jamie Burlovich, who is called “Bull.” “We are a non-profit organization that formed in February of 2013 in Indiana.”

The local chapter started in 2014. Ted Mckenzie, “Hammer,” is the president.

Known for their generosity, the Blacktop Mafia club members are in the middle of a toy drive. The collection ends Wednesday. For more information, go to Facebook under “Blacktop Mafia MC Norwalk.”

“Our Facebook page is very active, so if people want to get in touch with us, they’d be able to,” Jackson said.

During the clothes drive, Jackson said many people shared their stories with club members.

“It definitely was a highlight,” he added.

Mitch Brewer, known as “Gunner,” said he was “blown away” with the way residents stepped up during the drive.

“I didn’t expect the community to do what they did,” said Brewer, who served six years in the U.S. Army.

“Patched in” as a Blacktop Mafia member about a month ago, the Norwalk veteran hung out with the club for about four months before joining the club. Brewer and Burlovich said the shared brotherhood is one of the things that attracted them to the organization.

“When I left the Army, I missed that brotherhood,” said Burlovich, who served for 12 years.

Monroeville resident Chad Ackerman, known as “Chizel,” said after his brother was diagnosed with cancer at age 16, he looked for ways to give back to others and that made the club a good fit.

Recently, the Blacktop Mafia collected food, toys and clothing for a New London family of five. The father had died of cancer.

“They had to move in with the grandfather,” Burlovich said. “We got the toys from Toys for Tots with the help of Strecker Remodeling (& Construction).”

“I want residents to know we are here for the people. We want to help out the less fortunate,” Brewer added. “There are too many things that are tearing people apart; we want to be the glue that puts everything back together.”