Supina is an alcohol and other drug case manager at Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services of Erie County and works with clients who are going the medication-assisted treatment program using Vivitrol in addition to intensive outpatient counseling. He noticed some of his clients were afraid to go to meetings because of the stigma associated with their treatment.

“They felt like they couldn’t relate to other folks in the meeting,” Supina said.

That’s when he decided to create a peer group related to the Vivitrol program which he calls Taking Back Ohio. He told his idea to his wife, Kara, program director and peer support specialist with Sandusky Artisans, and decided that the downtown location of the Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center was an ideal location.

Taking Back Ohio meets on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the 138 East Market Street, Sandusky, facility.

“With Vivitrol being so new, we wanted a place where people could come and talk about any issues they may be having,” Supina said. “We also have people who have come who are interested in getting on Vivitrol and we have the resources to get them to Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services.”

Kara, who has also been through recovery, explained that Taking Back Ohio is an alternative peer group – it is not a 12-step program or faith-based; it focuses on positive peer pressure.

“We are in a world of negative peer pressure for so long,” she said. “In the group, we focus on goal-setting, learning new coping skills, and we encourage each other. We are like a big family.”

Karen Russell, site director for Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services of Erie County, stated that peer support is a vital piece of recovery.

“People can come to treatment and become experts on topics such as how to prevent a relapse, how to recognize post-acute withdrawal, what are the dangers of using, but then they will walk out of these rooms and out of this building,” she said.

“It is the peer connections and the community support that will help keep recovery going. I think that is why we felt it was so important to get behind Taking Back Ohio and support them in any way that we can. We have people for a very short window of time in treatment and recovery is about a lifetime and a life change. What we are seeing is a group of people who know that they are stronger together, they can make an impact on the community, and that they can make a difference in each other’s ability to survive this thing called addiction.”

Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services is funded in part by the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties; Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services; the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties; and the Lorain County Board of Mental Health.

To learn more about the peer group, please contact Kara Supina at 419-975-5329. For more information about Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services, visit firelands.com/mentalhealth.