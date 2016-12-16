Water main break displaces Edison MS students

“There was a water main break in Berlin Heights,” Superintendent Tom Roth said.

“They thought they could fix it without turning off the water pressure,” he explained. “When they got into it, they had to shut off the water.”

About 10 a.m., the district had Edison Middle School students transferred over to the high school. Roth said the process went smoothly, with three buses moving about 500 students.

“We had them taken to the gym,” the superintendent added. “It took us a little over two hours. … Anybody not picked up would get taken home by bus.

“They’re all here; parents are already picking them up,” said Roth when he was interviewed shortly before 1:30 p.m. “I’m guessing 75 percent of (the students) were picked up by dismissal time.”

Berlin Heights Police Chief Charity Schafer said she received a call at home about icy streets in the village early Friday morning. She then notified the street department.

Later, Schafer said she was told that Center Street between Second and Third streets was closed.

“Shortly after 8 o’clock, they shut it down,” added the chief.

Center Street reopened by about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Roth was asked if the water main break would impact school Monday.

“I’m pretty sure everything will be open for Monday,” the superintendent said.