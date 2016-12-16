Monroeville schools giving tree program in 13th year

Counselor Jen Harvey’s office is a testament to the community’s generosity, with large boxes of donated toys and clothes for the less fortunate. Harvey, the counselor for Monroeville’s junior and senior high students, and elementary school counselor Amanda Stieber said staff members, students and local residents take tags off the tree to buy items for children who attend Monroeville schools.

“The mission of this program is to collect new, unwrapped toys, clothing and other items children have asked for and/or need each year and distribute these items … to needy children in the community of Monroeville,” according to a flyer about the tree.

Harvey said the children who receive the donations often need clothes, socks or shoes, but they also may request “some of their wants” such as LEGOs, baby dolls and other toys.

The Trinity Lutheran Church youth group and a Monroeville-area family have sponsored families.

If there are any “ornaments” left on the tree, Harvey and Stieber collect them and use money donated by the teachers to buy the rest of the items. The counselors said the teachers have been raising money so they can wear jeans at school for the month of December.

“The primary goal of this project is to deliver (not just) presents, (but) a message of hope to needy youngsters, hoping that we can provide a memorable Christmas to these children,” according to the flyer.

The program is in its 13th year.