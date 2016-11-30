Wedding show to provide 'all different kinds of vendors' this weekend

The wedding show will take place from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Huron County Fairgrounds and serves as a great place to meet with vendors for every wedding need you could imagine, said DeAnn McKillips, owner of Bridal World in Sandusky.

“It’s a bridal fair at the fairgrounds that will bring all different kinds of vendors for brides (and grooms) to pick from for wedding planners, DJs, caterers, dresses and suits and tuxes or course, decorations and flowers,” she said.

“And it’s kind of cool because we’ll have new vendors this year. It’s always exciting when you have someone new coming. There’s so much with bridals; there’s so much to plan. It makes it so much easier to get to meet with many vendors and take it all in there at one place.

“It can really help. I mean with Pinterest and Facebook pages, couples look at these and can get confused — I get confused and I’ve been in the business for many years. It’s much easier when it’s all right there for you,” McKillips said.

The event isn’t just for brides though, like some might think.

“No, the grooms too,” McKillips said. “There will be some cool caterers (who) are going to be there with some nice taste testing, and of course the tuxedos. It’s just a fun afternoon for the bride and groom to plan their wedding together under less stressful conditions.”

The show promises some of the latest trends in weddings from dresses to decorations.

“It’s amazing what (couples) dream up and I think that has a lot to with Pinterest. We all dream everything up on Pinterest there,” McKillips said.

The show can help.

“The dress is most important thing — that’s the most important aspect of the wedding that tells the trend, whether barn wedding or a church wedding. Outside weddings have been huge this past year. Then the DJ and food are very important. And decorations are important of course. Sometimes they look on Pinterest and they can’t find that exact dress they’re looking for and that’s disappointing, but there’s a wide variety,” McKillips said.

McKillips said the show has been special feature of the shops since they opened 53 years ago, with a few breaks along the way, a feature they hope to continue.

“Hopefully this show will keep growing,” she said. “And hopefully it will encourage more Norwalk vendors because there are some over there.”