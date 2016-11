TubaChristmas is a music concert held in cities worldwide that celebrates those who play, teach, and compose music for instruments in the tuba family. The event was conceived in 1974 by renowned tubist Harvey G. Phillips.

Tuba and euphonium players of all ages will play traditional Christmas carols from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan will read a proclamation designating today as TubaChristmas Day.