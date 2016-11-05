Don't forget to turn back your clocks 1 hour before bed tonight

Take advantage of extra sleep, then take a few simple steps to make your home more disaster-resilient:

• Verify your carbon monoxide and smoke detector work. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for testing the equipment to ensure it is functioning appropriately. Invest in new detectors if they’re near or past the manufacturer’s recommended replacement age.

• Check your emergency kit. You may have to evacuate at a moment’s notice and take essentials with you or survive on your own after a disaster. Ensure you have an adequate supply of non-perishable food, water and medications to last your family at least 72 hours, along with a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies.

• Confirm your insurance coverage and home inventory list are up-to-date. Review your insurance policies and meet with your agent to ensure you’re fully covered for the hazards you face. Be sure to keep a written and visual (i.e., videotaped or photographed) record of all major household items and valuables, even those stored in basements, attics or garages. Create files that include serial numbers and store receipts for major appliances and electronics. Have jewelry and artwork appraised. These documents are important when filing insurance claims. For more information visit www.knowyourstuff.org.

Find more emergency preparedness information and tips at www.ready.gov.