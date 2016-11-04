Birthday boy with 'old soul' donates to Huron Co. Humane Society

The 7-year-old Plymouth boy was with his family Tuesday when they donated multiple items to the Huron County Humane Society. The Plymouth Elementary School first grader had requested instead of people giving him birthday gifts, they buy items for the Humane Society.

“I love the animals,” said the quiet boy, who enjoys playing catch with the 3-year-old family dog Charlie, a labrador mix.

The Furr family brought in cat litter, toys, dog food, treats, bleach and paper towels. On hand to help were Trevor’s mother and father, Emily and Jarrod, and his 4-year-old sister, Addison.

Mimi Bailey, business operation manager at the local Humane Society, said all the items will be helpful. Workers use bleach when cleaning.

“The toys will bring an endless time of happiness and pleasure. That way (the animals) can entertain themselves when we can’t be with them,” Bailey said.

The request to buy donations for the Humane Society was on Furr’s birthday invitations.

The inspiration came after a church lesson about giving back to the community. Emily Furr said she and her son discussed it after church and she gave him some examples, including when she performed what she called “30 acts of kindness” to celebrate her 30th birthday for Emily’s co-workers at Plymouth Elementary, police officers and firefighters. Trevor was right there with his mother.

“Some of them were planned and some were completely random,” said Furr, an intervention specialist.

After thinking about what to do give back, Trevor told his mother he wanted to do something for the Humane Society.

“He came back and said, ‘Can I do it for my birthday?’,” Furr said. “I wasn’t shocked. We always kid and say he has an old soul.”

Her husband agrees and wasn’t surprised their son wanted to donate to the agency.

“That’s the (mind set) he’s always had. He puts others’ emotions and thoughts before his own,” Jarrod said.

As the donation project gathered momentum, Trevor’s grandfather, Jerry Furr, talked about it at work. Emily said the co-workers decided they liked the idea and bought items to be donated and some of the parents of children invited to her son’s birthday party bought gifts for Trevor in addition to making a donation.

“They bought stuff for him too,” she added.

Bailey, who has been at the Humane Society since March, said there have been three or four times that young people have collected items for donation.

“It’s not the norm,” she added. “I would say it’s on the increase.”

It’s not necessary to make prior arrangements to donate to the Huron County Humane Society, which is located at 246 Woodlawn Ave. in Norwalk. It is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and closed on Sundays and Mondays. The phone number is 419-663-7158.

The most needed items are bleach, cat litter and wet/canned kitten food.