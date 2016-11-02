Benefit planned for local boy, 5, given one year to live

Amanda Lane, of Willard, received that very news in September regarding he son Aiden Hale when he was diagnosed with atypical diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

DIPG is the most common brainstem tumor in children. DIPG is fatal in almost every case and is the leading cause of death related to brain tumors in children, according to the National Institute of Health.

“He was diagnosed with atypical DIPG (around Sept. 11) and that is an inoperable, incurable brain tumor,” said Hale’s great-aunt Jodi Henry. “Right now he is in St. Jude’s (Hospital) and they are doing some treatment.”

Hale was given two months to live without treatment and one year with treatment. His family opted for him to receive radiation treatment.

Henry, who is planning a breakfast benefit to help her family get through this trying time, said around that time Hale woke up one morning, unable to open his mouth and had some blurred vision.

“They had taken him out here to the Willard ER and they couldn’t determine anything so they thought it would be best to refer them to Akron’s Children’s Hospital,” Henry said. “They did some testing there and found a tumor on his brain stem then they worked with St. Jude’s and St. Jude’s had them go down there. St. Jude’s did some more testing and they were the ones that found out what it was.”

Hale is in his second of six weeks of radiation therapy, according to his grandmother Valarie Bogner. After those six weeks, he will be able to come home for a period, before heading back to St. Jude’s for another six weeks.

“He was like a ball of fire before all this,” she said. “He was a very active 5-year-old; a fun loving little boy.”

That disposition has changed drastically in the past weeks.

“He was kind of depressed and gained a lot of weight from the steroids,” Henry said. “His grandma was up and visited him and he liked that — that lifted his spirits some I think. He enjoys receiving cards.”

“And Legos,” Bogner said. “He really likes those.”

Lane has been staying with her son and is “as good as can be expected” her family said. Bogner is keeping Lane’s 3-year-old daughter, Emberly, back home in the meantime.

“We’re praying for a miracle,” Bogner said. “He’s supposed to go through radiation for six weeks then they have to go back to have the MRI to see if it has shrunk. In most cases it does shrink, but then it comes back.”

Bogner said the family hasn’t been alone in what they’ve been calling “Aiden’s Journey.”

“People have been so wonderful,” Bogner said. “They have been just so generous and wonderful and we just appreciate it so much. And all the prayers, people have been praying everywhere. That’s really helped.”

They’re hoping that same spirit will be present at Saturday’s benefit, which Henry said is just as much for monetary as moral support for the family.

“His mother is a single parent and she hadn’t been at her job a year yet so she doesn’t have any medical leave or any income now,” she said. “We’re just trying to put somethings to gather for them. We’re hoping it will get about 250 people here.”

The event is planned for 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 25 W. Perry St. and will include biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, hash browns, fried apples, juice and coffee. The benefit is a free-will donation. There also will be a 50/​50 drawing and raffles. For more information contact Henry at 567-224-1401.

“Miracle for Aiden” is an account which has been set up at Firelands Federal Credit Union P.O. Box 8005, Bellevue and a GoFundMe account has been set up under the name “Aiden’s Journey” for any who would like to give in those ways as well. The GoFundMe account had $1,210 donated as of Monday night.