Emmons getting a kick out of football

Norwalk’s Devyn Emmons was there to attempt the point-after-touchdown kick. But instead Emmons got the ball and ran it in for the two-point conversion.

It doesn’t seem like much, but for Emmons and his family, it is a memory they will have forever.

Emmons, 11, is a fifth-grader at Main Street School. He has a number of health issues and spends a lot of time in the hospital. Playing sports has been his savior, his mother Crystal said.

Emmons plays soccer and baseball without limitations, but because of his disabilities there are certain things he can’t do, including contact, his mother said.

Even though he is in the fifth grade, he is playing with the sixth-graders.

“His baseball coach, Chuck Grose, and Woody Woodruff coach the sixth-grade team and they are coaching him,” his mother said.

“With his disability, his only position was kicker. He isn’t allowed to do any tackling. He’s been practicing with the team all year. Against the Bellevue team, they let him run in the two-point conversion. It was really nice of the Bellevue coach to let them do that. Coach Woody set that up with them.

“This has been a learning experience for Devyn and I. With baseball and soccer there wasn’t any limitation. The limitation here is there he can’t be tackled.

“It’s been a great experience. They made it a wonderful experience for Devyn with the high schoolers who came out. He’s going to kick next year. They believe he will get it through the goal posts next year.”

When Emmons returned from one of his recent hospital trips, a number of the Norwalk Trucker varsity football players came to see him. And one of the team members, senior Griffin Rinner, even takes his time to help Emmons with his kicking

“He’s had 42 trips to the hospital for surgeries,” his mother said. “They (the football players) made him a card and came to our house to visit him after he spent a week in the hospital.

“They have done a lot for Devyn. It’s been an overwhelming experience. Every day is a blessing we have Devyn here.”

The Junior Truckers play their final game at 1 p.m. today against Port Clinton at Whitney Field.

The Norwalk Jr. Truckers will be the host team for the 2016 Sandusky Bay Youth Football League Jamboree this weekend at Whitney Field.

All the teams in the 12-team league will convene at Whitney Field for the year-end jamboree with the sixth-grade teams starting at 9 a.m. today. Games will start every two hours throughout the day ending with the sixth-grade championship game at 7 p.m. pitting Fremont against Genoa.

On Sunday, the fifth-graders take over with games starting at 9 a.m. and going all day until the championship game starting at 5 p.m. That game will feature Edison vs. Fremont. The Jr. Trucker fifth-grade team will play at 1 p.m. on Sunday vs. Genoa.

The league consists of teams from Bellevue, Clyde, Sandusky, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Oak Harbor, Fremont, Port Clinton, Edison, Norwalk and Woodmore.

No matter what happens today, Emmons said it has been an experience he will remember the rest of his life.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I guess it’s just fun. When I was in the hospital the (varsity) team made me a card. They took a picture of us.”

Emmons may not have a whole lot to say, but that one picture is worth 1,000 words.

Here is a letter written by Griffin Rinner about Devyn Emmons:

“Most children in my community strive to play sports when they get older. Their dream is to be like the high school students, and be on the football field on Friday nights. Unfortunately, a little boy named Devyn, does not have the ability to do that because he does not have full function of his arms. He cannot raise his hands above his waist, and recently has had to start being fed through a tube for 10 hours every single day.

“This boy is my inspiration, and is my role model. He is only in the fifth grade, and is stronger mentally than anybody I think I will ever know in my lifetime. I have spent countless hours with him because all he wants to do is learn how to kick a football. He sees all of his classmates on the field, running around like their hair is on fire, hitting each other and throwing the ball around, but he is unable to play with them because of his condition.

“Learning to kick a football is what can keep him around his friends, show that he is still there for them, and part of the team. Despite all the issues he has had since birth, Devyn's mentality has not wavered. He is always happy as can be and full of life. This little boy is my inspiration, and the biggest reason why through all of my struggles, I can keep my head up and keep moving forward.”