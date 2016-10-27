ADAMhs board welcomes new director

The board is also known as the Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The board is currently run by just one person: Executive Director Beth Williams. Williams replaces retiring director Jean King.

Williams said she hopes to hire someone to assist her eventually, but is still transitioning into the job.

A graduate of Bowling Green with an MBA from Ashland University and a Doctor of Management from the University of Phoenix, Williams previously spent 21 years working for the Erie Ottowa Mental Health and Recovery Board before being hired by Huron County.

Williams started her career in IT in the 80s, she said. She worked in the private sector for some years before moving to the Lorain County Board of DD, and eventually the Erie Ottowa ADAMhs board. At Erie Ottowa, she started out as the business director and moved to the deputy finance directory.

Her position in Erie Ottowa grew over those 21 years, Williams said. She did everything from handle the residential program to a vocational services program. She said Huron County was originally involved, but dropped off. She hopes to pick it back up at some point if possible.

Although much of her expertise rests in information technology and business management, the new director has no qualms about taking on the position. She now works with the board, which typically comprises 14 people but currently has four openings.

“We’re a contract authority,” Williams said. “We don’t do any direct services.”

Instead, the board acts as a sort of liaison for many of the other drug rehabilitation and mental health service providers in the county—connecting patients and providers, securing funds and fulfilling state requirements.

Their main agency is Firelands Counseling Recovery Services, Williams explained. They are the contract provider of mental health, alcohol and drug treatment, prevention and support services. She previously worked with Firelands while employed by Erie Ottowa, as both Erie Ottowa and Huron County contract with the mental healthcare provider.

“I know most of the people in Firelands,” she said. “And that helps, when you know your providers.”

“Of course we also work with all of our stakeholders here,” Williams said. “The health department, family and children first council, the sheriff and the police.”

“Often times we do try to collaborate with others to maximize our ‘bang for our buck.’

“With the opiate epidemic we’re having, there are so many people doing things right now.”

Previously, the alcohol, drug and mental health boards were separate. They were only combined in recent years, said Williams.

“It makes sense,” she said. “A lot of people that abuse drugs, they also have mental health issues and vice versa.”

The ADAMhs Board is even required to help fund mental healthcare for those who can’t afford it on their own.

“Our contracted funds pay on those services based on your family size and income,” Williams said. “So you can get free or reduced services.”

She said the board is also required by state to provide a “continuum of care,” which includes resources like recovery housing and outpatient detox support.

“As the state comes out with new requirements, we have to comply with them,” she said. Williams emphasized the importance of keeping up with modern services such as medication-assisted treatment with naltrexone for opioid users.

“The state of Ohio has also instituted certified peer-support personnel. It could be a person in recovery,” she said. “Some of them have actually done so well, Firelands has hired them as case managers.”

The program requires 40 hours of training and then a test, most of it online, for certified peer support.

“It’s a very beneficial service, because the patients that come there can relate to someone that’s been there done that. That’s been a statewide initiative (that just started),” Williams said.

Although she just officially started this week, the new director seems to be already well-acquainted with the operations of the board.

The board is located at 130 Shady Lane Drive, Building D in Norwalk. Firelands Counseling and Recovery may be contacted at 419-663-3737 for their Norwalk branch. They also have offices in Willard and Bellevue in Huron County.