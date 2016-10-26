'What a fine time to be an Ohioan and a Cleveland fan! Beleiveland!'

The only trouble facing them was who to watch — The champion Caveliers or the Indians in the World Series. Both teams broke through what many considered to be the Cleveland Curse in the past year after the Cavs won the NBA championship for the first time and the Indians made it back to the World Series.

“How exciting for Cleveland. Absolutely (it’s the best night in Cleveland),” said Fright House Pub & Grill manager Jen Hicks. “I was texting my dad and he said it was $100 to park there. It is insane but it’s such a good feeling for Cleveland. ... I wish I was there. It’s exciting just sitting here.”

“Watching the Cavs, you (have to) become a fan,” she said. “It’s ben so exciting. How do you watch something so exciting and not be a fan? We were just discussing how do you choose (between the Cavs game or the Indians game)? I don’t know how to choose. ...The sports world has just grown for Cleveland, and that’s just so fun.”

Freight House owner Hans Hoffmann was at the Tribe game Tuesday front and center behind the plate.

“He deserves to be where he’s at tonight (in the front row of the game),” Hicks said.

“He knows every every player. He should be the manager of the Indians. Actually that’s our original name — The Losers, after the Indians and the Cavs and the Browns. We’re the Freight House but our original name is The Losers LLC, and now look what they’ve done. All of our mail and everything comes to The Losers. So maybe that was a jinx for them and now the Browns will get themselves turned around too.”

The Freight House had nearly a full house during the double feature, with fans gathering around the TVs, waiting to see the next historic win.

One family came out to enjoy time together with no better time to do it.

“We’re life-long Indians fans,” said Gary Long. “The Cavs are just starting so it’s a new season for them but I really hope the Indians win tonight. That would be great.”

“Wouldn’t it be great to have the Cleveland Indians win after the Cleveland Cavs won?” said Long’s sister-in-law Helen Hipp. “That would be just awesome.”

“I think it was really important for them to win that basketball championship,” said Helen Justice. “I think that everything spun off that.”

“I think it’s wonderful how the fans have responded to the Indians and just enjoyed being apart of this and carrying on the Cleveland Cavs victories,” said Theresa Kluding-Mills. “What a fine time to be an Ohioan and a Cleveland fan! Believeland.”

Some fans came a distance at just he right time to bask in the light of a winning city.

“We’re Cleveland fans from Tamps, Fla.,” said John Hayford, a former Norwalk-area resident visiting from Florida. “I used to go to school here (in Norwalk). It’s very exciting. My dad was an Indians fan and I can remember when they went to the World Series in 1997. And I love that (the Cavs are getting their rings tonight). It’s a good time to be in Norwalk again.”

“I’m from Puerto Rico,” said Hayford’s coworker Francisco Gonzalez. “One of the players actually, Francisco Lindor, he’s from Puerto Rico. You know, I’m proud. He’s good. It’s really good (that they’ve made it the World Series). It should be the most important night. Cleveland could get two different titles in the same year.”