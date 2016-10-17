Man attempting to beat Guinness World Record comes through Huron County

After hearing how one runner ran across the country, a small seed was planted in Kostelnick’s head and five years later, he’s attempting the same fete, but with an even larger goal — to break the Guinness Book of World Records for “Fastest crossing of America on foot (male),” a trip that took him through Huron County with an overnight stay in Collins on Monday night.

The current record was set 36 years ago by Frank Giannino, Jr., who completed the journey in 46 days, 8 hours and 36 minutes. He averaged 66.9 miles per day. Kostelnick, who is following a similar route, is currently averaging 69.7 miles per day and is on track, and even ahead, to beat the record with the goal of 44 days.

Since beginning on his 29th birthday, Sept. 12, at San Francisco City Hall, Kostelnick has endured snowstorms and thunderstorms, 35-mph winds and three mountain passes above 9,000 feet.

Kostelnick was 512 miles away from his destination of New York City Hall, where his wife Nicole waits for him at the finish line. The whole trip be nearly 3,100 miles.

The biggest challenge Kostelnick has faced would probably be the change in terrain and atmosphere, according to one of his support crew members, Cinder Wolff.

“Different things provide different challenges,” Wolff said. “The first few days we started at sea level and then we went to Yosemite, which is high, almost 10,000 feet, and that definitely had some challenges. Then there was a lot of traffic in San Fransisco ... and then in Nevada there’s almost nothing.”

The run isn’t just for personal betterment, though.

“He is very competitive; that’s what he always said,” Wolff said. “But one of his partners is also The 100 Mile Club, which is a program in the schools that helps children get out and start moving. He wants to encourage people to start moving, no matter what you choose to do, just as long as you do something where you’re moving.

“The 100 Mile Club is with kids. During the school year, they run and track 100 miles. People can go to anywhere, run and purchase Pete swag and some of the proceeds will go to the 100 Mile Club.”

To keep up his stamina and replenish what he burns through by running between 70 and 75 miles a day, Kostelnick eats on average a minimum of 7,000 calories — more than twice what the average person needs.

“The entire run he’s eaten a minimum of 7,000 calories in a day,” Wolff said. “Then when you’re in elevation, we do (an additional) 1,000 calories for every 1,000 feet of elevation. So in the mountains he was eating about 17,000 calories in a day.”

He gets back to the RV between 4 and 5 p.m. each evening and is in bed between 6 and 6:30 in order to get up and do it all again by 4 a.m. each morning.

If you would like to join Kostelnick on a stretch of his run, or just track his follow his progress, visit http://www.petesfeetaa.com.