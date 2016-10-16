Metal For Moms teaming up with Machine Gun Preacher

“Metal For Moms has taken the last couple months off since Faith Fest (this summer),” said Roeder, founder and leader of Metals For Moms. “We are back at it again this time helping orphan children from Susan Africa. This is are first time helping those in need our of the country. We will be helping Angels Of East Africa until Christmas.

“Sam Childers, aka Machine Gun Preacher, has dedicated his life to saving orphan from the rebels and the guerrilla warfare.

“Ever since I watched the Hollywood movie ‘Machine Gun Preacher’ starring Gerard Butler (the movie made about Sam Childers), I have looked up to him. He gave me the inspiration to go ahead and do Metal For Moms. I thought if he has the courage to put his life in the line for what God has called him to do, I can do my Metal For Moms idea.

“Five years later I got him to be a guest speaker at Faith Fest. I got to meet him and became friends with my hero. He told me Christmas time is the hardest to get donations because everybody tightens up for their own family. So we decided to help him out until Christmas.

“We are not asking for money donations but your scrap metal that we will take into for cash and give to the organization.”

If you have some scrap, call Roeder at 419-577-4943.

Childers, reached by phone in Alabama, said it is great thing that Roeder and his group are doing.

“I think it’s awesome what he is doing,” Childers said. “It goes to show you somebody can take and idea and turn in into something that works. It takes a lot of work.

“Most people don’t want to get out and work. His non-profit is about geting out and working to help people.”

Childers talked about his organization.

“One of the things is we work in conflict areas — mainly in war areas,” he said. “When it gets too heated and the other organizations move out, we move in.

His group is working on its seventh school, drilled more than two dozen wells and serves more than 7,000 meals a day.

“Every week the work gets bigger,” he said. “We don’t have volunteers. We pay people to work in Africa. We work over 250 people seven days a week.

“Most of our projects are making money, and while we are making money we are teaching people (18 to 26) a trade.

“We feel most of the people who work for us on a two- or three-year plan can go on and get a job. We want to give them a skill and give them a future.”

For more information log onto machinegunpreacher.org or call Childers’ office at 814-754-5702.

“Just keep us in mind over the holidays,” Childers said.