Life-changing accident only a temporary obstacle for Stillion

There is, for those moments, a very clear “before” and “after” point, and the self that existed before isn’t always the same as the self that comes out on the other side of the experience.

For Ryan Stillion, of Greenwich, one of those life-changing moments came in 2002 as a sophomore at South Central High School — where he played football, baseball and golf — when an automobile accident left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“I’m a paraplegic,” he said matter-of-factly, sitting in his wheelchair in a sunny spot outside his workplace, F Squared in Greenwich. “I’ve had surgeries, screws and plates put in my back and I have to use a wheelchair, but I still do almost everything I did before — hunting, fishing, kayaking.

“I used to ride four-wheelers all the time, but I had to give that up because it’s too hard on my back. Fishing from my kayak isn’t that difficult because I’m used to doing everything sitting down. Hunting can be tough in this chair, though, because of the type of wheels it has. But I’m working with Dave James at Kaiser-Wells to try to get a new one that will work better outside.”

Stillion drives a pick-up truck with a lift system that he operates from the driver’s seat, cranking his wheelchair up and into the bed once he has transferred into the cab, which has been modified and equipped with hand controls. “I had problems with the electrical system on the wheelchair lift, and the place I went to in Toledo just couldn’t get it repaired right, even after a couple of tries,” he said. “So Bill Shipman, the owner here at F Squared, offered to do it himself. Now it works perfectly. I really appreciated that.”

He went on to explain that he bought a house at the age of 18 with insurance settlement funds from the accident, and lives alone with some help from his parents who live nearby. He could have chosen to live on his disability benefits, but refused to do so. “People say, ‘Wow, so you have a job?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, I have a job!’ It’s important to work, get out of the house and be around people, and I like working here. It’s never the same thing every day; I work on assembly of electrical parts for traffic control panels. I’ve been here about two years now. I was looking for a job, and Mike Rey (community employment job developer for the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities} found this one for me, just about a mile away from my house.”

Said Rey, “Bill Shipman and everyone else at F Squared have been great, and very supportive. What I really admire about Ryan is that he hasn’t let his injury stop him from doing the things he loves. Some people just give up. He didn’t.”

And as for his own life-changing moment, Ryan said, in his soft-spoken way, “It used to make me mad. It doesn’t anymore.”