It's time to say no to drugs

Tony Legando is known mostly for his success as a football coach at Huron High School. All of the wins. All of the titles. All of the honors.

But the first thing Legando wanted to talk about Sunday was not his successes on the gridiron, but the successes he has had as a teacher of 40 years and as a mentor to youngsters in need.

More than 250 people gathered Sunday in the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center at Norwalk High for “Imagine A Drug-Free Community.”

Emily Keener, of Wakeman, performed two songs at the event. Keener gained national exposure when she participated in NBC’s “The Voice” last season.

Community leaders organized the event to take a step in the right direction against the drug crisis in Norwalk.

“More people are dying of drug overdoses than car accidents,” moderator Josh Boose said, quoting one of the many statistics presented in a video. “We need to speak out about this.”

Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light got right to the point.

“We recognize we have a problem,” Light said. “We are going to beat this thing.”

That’s where Legando comes in. He knows all about beating his opponent. This time, the opponent is drugs.

Light said the first time heroin was purchased in an undercover investigation in Norwalk was in 2000. He said it starts with marijuana, but now much of that pot is laced with heroin and fentanyl.

He showed a video that was made in Huron County Jail for the D.A.R.E program. Jesika Skelton, a 20-year-old from Norwalk, said she started drinking when she was 12 and it led to a lifetime going in and out of jail. She said she overdosed twice and knows “quite a few people who have died” from drugs.”

What would she tell youngsters about drugs?

“If you’re offered drugs say no,” she said. “Jail is something you don’t want to do.”

Three weeks after the video was made Skelton died of an overdose in jail on March 11, 2012.

Two local women spoke of beating a drug addiction.

One of the women, Ashley Morrow, told her story of addiction.

“I am blessed and it’s an honor to be standing here,” she said. “Ten years ago this would be impossible.”

She talked about her mother, Cheryl, who was there when she needed help the most.

“She is the most amazing woman in the world,” Ashley said.

She said her toubles started with alcohol and then pot. That turned into pain pills. “I immediately was hooked.”

She got pregnant when she was 17 but lost her son six months into her pregnancy.

“That completely devistated my life.”

She got pregnant again but still couldn’t beat the drug addiction.

“It wasn’t too long when I was worse off than ever,” she said.

She lost custody of her son and ended up in jail. She could not stay clean, calling it “a vicious cycle.”

“I was a junkie. People would say it to me I was a terrible mom. I heard it ... Drug addicts are a waste of air. It just spiraled out of control.”

She ended up back in jail and had a visitor.

“Who would want to see me? I am such a dissapointment. I am such a failure,” she said,

It was her mother.

“I just looked at her and said ‘what are you doing here.’ She said. ‘I will never leave you like your father in heaven will never leave you.’

“I broke down and said I was done. I went to a rehab for six months.

“That was 10 years ago. I have my son today and I feel like it all started with people, especially my mother, seeing in me what I didn’t see in myself.

“I can be something in life. I have a purpose. We want to have hope in our community but we need to be that hope. Once we see that hope we will see some phenomonal change.”

Legando said all lives matter and praised the two women for beating their addictions.

About Morrow, Legando said, she is not a waste of air.

“Today you filled the air,” he said.