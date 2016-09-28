Norwalk Memorial Hospital to celebrate centennial

Today, the hospital’s current owner has planned a special party for the building’s 100th birthday.

The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15. The hospital, located at 269 West Main Street, is currently known as Maple City Professional Building. The old surgery rooms and wards were long-ago converted into offices and other spaces for rent.

Still, the building maintains its historic roots.

“We get people in here all the time that want to talk about the hospital,” said current owner Jeff Colvin.

Colvin recently uncovered a whole treasure trove of old hospital documents while cleaning, and said he continues to find new secrets after decades of owning the place.

He also uncovered a birth registry from the hospital. Colvin said he hopes anyone born at the hospital will return on Oct. 15.

He decided the old hospital’s centennial was the perfect chance to bring people together to discuss the building’s history.

“I thought this was an opportunity to do that,” he said.

Colvin and his staff have reached out to people at local nursing homes, as well as people who may have worked as doctors or nurses there. They’re also looking to reach out to people in their 50s and 60s who may have been born in the hospital, but who were never employed by the institution.

Following its time as a hospital, the building also served as a nursing home until the mid-1980s.

There aren’t many archives available for the hospital or nursing home, but Colvin and his staff want to change that. They’re looking for anyone who was involved with the original institutions to come forward with memories or memorabilia such as photographs.

“We’ve just always been big about the history of Norwalk,” Colvin explained., who added they plan to have signs marking what each room previously served as.

He said they want to show visitors “the nursery, where the surgery was. (We can) look at what was here at one time.”

With Norwalk city’s own bicentennial celebration coming up, this seems to tie-in perfectly with the town’s love of history.