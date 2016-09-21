Lucky for Life indeed!

Addie Hawn, lottery sales representative for the Ohio Lottery Commission, calls the Madison Street convenience store “the hot spot in Norwalk.” After all, Dublo’s has sold three big lottery-winners in about seven months.

Most recently, a winning ticket for the Lucky for Life Jackpot was sold at 10:49 a.m. Friday. The winner — who hadn’t come forward as of press time — used an auto pick and matched all five numbers and the Lucky Ball. The person is set to get $1,000 a day for life.

The matching numbers are 1-4-19-43-46 and the Lucky Ball was 14.

“Sizeable (winning) tickets are not frequent, but they are to be celebrated when they happen,” said Hawn, who has overseen this district for 15 of her 27 years with the lottery commission.

The recent run of good fortune at Dublo’s started Feb. 1 with a $32,170 Easy Play game winner. Last week, a person who declined to be identified won a $130,000 jackpot for the winning Rolling Cash 5 ticket.

Dushyant “D” Patel and his wife Nila have owned Dublo’s since Jan. 6, 2014. “D” said Lucky for Life isn’t very popular right now since it’s so new, but he believes his business is a “lucky location.”

Lucky for Life is offered every Monday and Thursday.

“It’s a multi-state game that started in Ohio on Nov. 15, 2015,” Hawn said. “This is the third top prize that Ohio has sold.”