Maple City Siren Run set for Friday

Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Huron County Public Health and Norwalk Park and Rec are sponsoring the Maple City Siren Run on Friday in Suhr Park, 37 W. Main St., Norwalk.

Race day registration begins at 5 p.m. and the race will start at 6 p.m. There also will be a party in the park including children’s activities

Families can enjoy a “Touch the Truck” event where they will be able to interact with firefighters, policeman and EMS personnel. There will be several vehicles that children can touch, climb in and see up close.

“This is a unique opportunity to say thank you to the dedicated safety service personnel of Norwalk Police and Fire and North Central EMS,” Michele Skinn, Director of the Fisher-Titus Foundation. “We look forward to a great amount of community support and will have many activities to make it a fun, party atmosphere so we can celebrate our area safety service personnel who dedicate their lives to protect and serve us.”

Race Information: The course will begin in Suhr Park located on West Main Street. The course will wind through quaint neighborhoods and return you to Uptown Norwalk via Historic West Main Street.

Men’s and women’s first, second, and third place awards will be presented in the following age groups: 11-13; 14-19; 20-24; 25- 29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; and 65+.

Registration Fee is $30. All net proceeds benefit Norwalk Police and Fire and North Central Emergency Medical Services. Children10 & under participating will not have a fee (doesn’t include chip timing or T-Shirt).

Visit www.hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/maplecitysiren to register online by Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.For more information, contact Hermes Sports & Events at (216) 623-9933.