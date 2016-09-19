Scout paints 54 fire hydrants in 3 days in quest for Eagle Scout ranking

His current rank is Life Rank Scout. In order to earn the top honor, Dylan endured the challenge of re-painting and re-numbering all fire hydrants within the City of Norwalk.

He had to prep the hydrant prior to painting, which included scrubbing each with a wire brush before the red paint was applied. Dylan said he prepped, painted and numbered 54 hydrants in three days and was very thankful the weather cooperated for his service project.

“Our volunteers and young leaders are such an important part of our community's future and I appreciate Dylan's willingness to serve,” Mayor Rob Duncan said.

Pictured (from left) are Norwalk General Services Superintendent Wally Ritchie, Boy Scout Dylan Dupont and Mayor Robert Duncan.